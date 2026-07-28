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Amateur pilot demands up to £2 million compensation after plane crash: court disputes possible aircraft malfunction

00:05, 28 July 2026
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The pilot claims the plane became uncontrollable due to a technical defect, while the aviation association calls these claims unfounded.
Amateur pilot demands up to £2 million compensation after plane crash: court disputes possible aircraft malfunction
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Builder and amateur pilot Trevor Davis, who suffered serious injuries after a stunt biplane crash in the UK, has filed a lawsuit seeking up to £2 million in compensation. He claims the crash was caused by a technical malfunction that was not detected during the aircraft inspection. Meanwhile, the Light Aircraft Association denies these accusations and places some responsibility on the pilot himself.

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Lawsuit following the plane crash

According to The Independent, Trevor Davis has taken the case to court seeking compensation of up to £2 million following a plane crash that occurred in March 2022 at Popham Airfield in Hampshire.

The 64-year-old man, who previously performed aerobatic demonstration flights in the UK, claims that due to a mechanical failure he lost control of the aircraft about 15 minutes after takeoff. As a result of the crash, he suffered a skull fracture and numerous other injuries.

The defendant in the case is the Light Aircraft Association (LAA), which the plaintiff believes should not have certified the aircraft as airworthy.

The essence of the claims

According to Trevor Davis, the cause of the crash was a loose or missing nut in a component related to the elevator control. This part is responsible for raising and lowering the nose of the aircraft.

The lawsuit states that after the aircraft was assembled, this component may have been improperly secured. The pilot claims that during the flight the elevator stopped responding to joystick movements due to the disconnection of the corresponding mechanism.

Before the flight, the biplane was inspected by an LAA inspector who declared it fit for operation.

The aircraft underwent extensive rebuilding

London High Court documents note that the Pitts Special is a legendary biplane for aerobatics, created in the USA in the 1960s based on a design developed in the 1940s. It is known for high maneuverability but is considered difficult to land.

Davis purchased the 1966 aircraft in 2011. In 2018, he commissioned an engineer to carry out an extensive three-year rebuild and modernization of the machine. The work included wing removal, disconnection of all flight control systems, and a major overhaul of the fuselage.

The plaintiff refers to expert opinions which, according to him, indicate that the loose or missing nut caused the disconnection between the elevator and the control mechanisms.

Light Aircraft Association’s position

LAA representatives completely reject the accusations.

The organization’s lawyers state that no obvious defects were found during the aircraft inspection, and engineers would certainly have noticed a missing nut or cotter pin if they were truly absent.

According to the defendant, the available data indicate that all necessary components were in place during the inspection.

Additionally, the LAA believes the pilot himself is partially responsible for the crash.

Arguments of the parties regarding the crash

According to the defense, during the loss of control Davis could have prevented the dive by increasing engine thrust to compensate for the nose dropping.

Lawyers also argue that the pilot could have chosen a less challenging nearby airfield for an emergency landing, such as Thruxton.

Davis himself states that he tried until the last moment to regain control of the aircraft using the rudder and ailerons, but all attempts were unsuccessful. Eventually, the biplane crashed nose-first into the runway and flipped over.

Consequences of the crash

During the impact, the pilot hit his head hard on the edge of the cockpit, resulting in a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, knocked-out teeth, as well as injuries to his neck, arm, and shoulder.

Davis’s chief doctor, Patrick Vincent, reported that the patient still suffers from constant headaches, cognitive and behavioral disorders caused by the head injury.

He also continues to have symptoms of nerve damage in his right arm, requiring surgical intervention.

According to medical professionals, after the crash the man was no longer able to work as a self-employed builder.

The case will continue to be considered

The case was recently submitted to the London High Court, where a preliminary hearing took place. During it, the parties discussed issues related to evidence and the budget for court costs.

If the parties do not reach a settlement, the case will proceed to trial.

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