EU AI Content Labeling Requirement Comes Into Force

The EU introduces new transparency rules for artificial intelligence.

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From August 2, 2026, new rules on the transparency of artificial intelligence (AI) systems come into force in the EU. This was announced by the European Commission.

The new transparency requirements will help people recognize when they are interacting with an AI system or viewing content created with the help of AI.

Labeling AI-Generated Content

Certain content created or modified using AI must be clearly and prominently labeled and include machine-readable tags.

The European Union has created a set of special icons that can be used for such labeling.

This requirement applies to:

images, audio, and video that imitate real people, objects, places, organizations, or events (deepfakes);

tools for emotion recognition and biometric categorization;

texts published to inform the public on matters of public interest if they have not undergone human verification or editorial control.

Informing Users About Interaction with AI

Users must be clearly informed when they are interacting not with a real person but with an AI system—such as a chatbot, AI agent, or digital avatar.

The European Commission has published guidelines to help developers and users of AI systems comply with the new transparency requirements. These explain how compliance can be confirmed, including by adhering to a specific code of practice.

Enforcement and Penalties

Compliance with transparency requirements will be monitored by national market surveillance authorities, the European Artificial Intelligence Board (for systems under its control), and the European Data Protection Supervisor if the developers or users are EU institutions.

Penalties for violations include:

up to 15 million euros or 3% of global annual turnover—for companies;

up to 750,000 euros—for EU institutions, bodies, and agencies.

When applying sanctions, proportionality will be considered for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as small companies with medium capitalization.

EU Artificial Intelligence Act

The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) came into force on August 1, 2024. Its provisions are introduced gradually, with different requirements becoming effective at different times.

The document creates a single market and harmonized rules for the reliable use of artificial intelligence in the European Union and promotes innovation in the AI field.

At the same time, the law aims to reduce potential risks to health, safety, and fundamental human rights, as well as to protect democracy and the rule of law.

The European Commission notes that effective implementation of these rules is one of its key priorities.

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