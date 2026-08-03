The Prime Minister stated that children should not be taught patriotism based on Russian imperial literature.

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Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius proposed that the Ministry of Education, Science and Sports review the general education programs approved in 2022. He advocated for the exclusion of works by Mikhail Lomonosov, associated with Russian imperial ideology, and suggested including the works of Taras Shevchenko in the curriculum.

As reported by Delfi, according to the head of government, Lithuanian schoolchildren should not learn patriotism and citizenship based on the works of authors whose creativity is linked to Russian imperial ideology. For this reason, he called for the exclusion of Mikhail Lomonosov’s works from the school program, as he glorified Russia’s imperial wars.

At the same time, the Prime Minister proposed supplementing the school curriculum with works by the classic of Ukrainian literature, Taras Shevchenko.

In his opinion, this will help Lithuanian schoolchildren better understand the uniqueness of the Ukrainian people and the literary heritage that shaped it.

The updated general education programs approved in 2022 had previously faced criticism not only due to the specifics of their implementation but also because of the list of recommended literature.

At that time, there were remarks that the list of recommended works included more Russian authors than in previous programs, while Ukrainian literature was absent.

Critics called for supplementing the educational programs with works by Ukrainian classics, particularly Taras Shevchenko. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Science and Sports of Lithuania emphasized that studying works by Russian authors is not mandatory, and teachers can independently choose works by writers from other countries for teaching.

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