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Romania began importing electricity from Ukraine after the shutdown of the nuclear power plant unit

21:17, 3 August 2026
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Electricity imported from Ukraine will help compensate for the generation deficit and reduce its impact on the Romanian energy market.
Romania began importing electricity from Ukraine after the shutdown of the nuclear power plant unit
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Romania has started purchasing electricity from Ukraine to compensate for the deficit in the domestic market following the shutdown of the first unit of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.

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The supply is carried out by the Romanian company Nuclearelectrica with the support of the Moldovan energy trader Energocom. The company noted that the imported volumes will help reduce the consequences of reduced generation and support the stability of the country’s energy system.

Nuclearelectrica emphasized that cooperation with Moldova and Ukraine is part of a long-term partnership aimed at strengthening the region’s energy security. The relevant memorandum of understanding between the companies was signed in 2023.

The situation on Romania’s energy market was complicated by several factors, including a severe drought and a decrease in the water level of the Danube, which affected the operation of certain energy facilities.

The company noted that the current situation demonstrates the importance of mutual support between countries. Previously, Romania helped ensure Moldova’s energy stability, and now the countries in the region are using joint opportunities to cover the deficit.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in the capital of Hungary, measures are being introduced to save electricity due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The metro and trams will operate with less intense acceleration, some trolleybuses will be replaced by buses, and decorative lighting of the parliament and other buildings will be turned off.

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