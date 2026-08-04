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Italy will pay 15 thousand euros for moving to Sardinia: who can get the money

07:36, 4 August 2026
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The new rules apply to settlements with a population of up to 5 thousand people, whereas previously only towns with fewer residents could participate.
Italy will pay 15 thousand euros for moving to Sardinia: who can get the money
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The authorities of the Italian island of Sardinia have extended the support program for those willing to move to small settlements and purchase or renovate housing. The maximum amount of assistance is €15,000. 

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The program will operate in 2026 and is aimed at revitalizing small towns and villages that have been losing population over the past decades. Previously, only settlements with fewer than 3,000 residents could participate, but now the rules have been expanded — assistance can be received by residents of towns with a population of up to 5,000 people, writes the portal Meglepetés.

Grants are available not only to Italian citizens. Applications can also be submitted by foreigners who plan to officially move to Sardinia and make the purchased housing their primary residence.

The payment is not simply compensation for moving. The funds can only be used for:

  • purchase of the first home;
  • repair or renovation of a house or apartment;
  • restoration work.

The grant covers up to 50% of expenses, but its maximum amount cannot exceed €15,000.

To receive funding, the applicant must:

  • register their residence in the chosen settlement;
  • purchase or renovate housing for permanent residence;
  • meet the requirements of the specific municipality;
  • live in this house for at least five years after receiving the last payment.

Thus, the program is designed not for tourists, but for people who plan to start a new life in small communities of Sardinia and help restore their population.

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