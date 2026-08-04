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Retirement Age in EU Countries Will Rise to Almost 67 by the Late 2060s: Which Countries Will Change the Rules First?

09:57, 4 August 2026
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Denmark, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Estonia are among the countries where people will retire the latest.
Retirement Age in EU Countries Will Rise to Almost 67 by the Late 2060s: Which Countries Will Change the Rules First?
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By the late 2060s, the average retirement age in European Union countries will increase for both men and women. According to a forecast by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), men will retire, on average, at 66.7 years, and women at 66.6 years. This information is reported by Euronews.

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The OECD study indicates that approximately two-thirds of European countries will raise the retirement age for men, and three-quarters for women.

This comparison looks at people who retired in 2024 versus those who started working at age 22 in the same year, assuming an uninterrupted career. The latter group is expected to conclude their working life by the late 2060s.

The study notes that raising the retirement age remains one of the most common methods to ensure the financial sustainability of pension systems without reducing pension amounts. Alternatives could include increasing pension contributions or decreasing pension benefits.

Where Men Currently Retire the Earliest and the Latest

As of 2024, the highest retirement age for men—67 years—is set in Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and the Netherlands. The average across EU countries is 64.7 years.

The lowest retirement age is recorded in Turkey, at 52 years. Among other European countries, the next lowest ages are in Greece, Slovenia, and Luxembourg, each at 62 years.

Among the five largest European economies, Germany currently has the highest retirement age for men at 66.2 years, while France has the lowest at 64.3 years.

In Which Countries Men Will Retire After 70 Years Old

According to the OECD forecast, men who started working at age 22 in 2024 will retire, on average, at 66.7 years, approximately in 2069.

The highest projected retirement age is in Denmark, at 74 years. By the late 2060s, it will also be:

  • 71 years in Estonia;

  • 70 years in Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Cyprus.

The lowest retirement age for men is expected to remain in Slovenia and Luxembourg, at 62 years.

Among the largest European economies, the highest figure is forecast for Italy, at 70 years. In the United Kingdom, men will retire at 68 years, in Germany at 67 years, and in France and Spain at 65 years.

What Will Be the Retirement Age for Women

Currently, the highest retirement age for women is also in Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Norway, each at 67 years. The average across EU countries is 64 years.

The lowest retirement age currently is in Turkey, at 49 years. Among European countries, Poland has the lowest at 60 years.

According to the OECD forecast, women who started working at age 22 in 2024 will retire, on average, at 66.6 years, which is 2.6 years later compared to women who retired in 2024.

Where the Retirement Age for Women Will Increase the Most

As with men, the highest retirement age for women by the late 2060s is forecast in Denmark, at 74 years.

It is also expected that women will retire at:

  • 71 years in Estonia;

  • 70 years in Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Cyprus.

Within the EU, Poland will retain the lowest retirement age for women, at 60 years.

Among the largest European economies, the highest retirement age is forecast in Italy, at 70 years. In the United Kingdom, it will be 68 years, in Germany 67 years, and in France and Spain 65 years.

The largest increase in retirement age is projected in Turkey, by 14 years, from 49 to 63 years.

Additionally, the retirement age for women will increase by:

  • 7 years in Denmark;

  • 6.3 years in Estonia;

  • 6.2 years in Italy;

  • 5.8 years in Slovakia;

  • 5 years in Cyprus;

  • 4.8 years in Romania;

  • 4.5 years in Austria;

  • 4 years in Sweden and Greece.

At the same time, in Spain, the retirement age for women will remain at 65 years. In Germany and France, it will increase by less than one year, and in the United Kingdom by two years.

 

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