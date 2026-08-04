Some refugees may be forced to give up certain types of financial assistance in order to remain in state housing.

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More than 120 community and national organizations in Ireland have appealed to the country’s Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, calling for a review of policy changes regarding Ukrainian refugees. Representatives of the organizations stated that the new rules could leave the most vulnerable groups without housing and necessary support.

As reported by RTE, the relevant letter to the government was signed by 121 organizations following the Ukraine Civil Society Forum. It expresses concern over the reduction of state housing support and decreased payments to homeowners who host Ukrainians.

Representatives of community organizations described the new measures as "devastating and traumatic" for refugees. In their view, some people may face a choice between keeping their housing and receiving social benefits.

Particular concern is raised about people with disabilities and other vulnerable categories. According to activists, some refugees may be forced to refuse certain types of financial aid in order to remain in state housing.

The organizations also criticize the vulnerability assessment procedure, during which Ukrainians are asked to provide medical documents. Public representatives believe this creates additional stress for people, while Ireland’s healthcare system is already under heavy strain.

A separate issue is the possible forced relocation of Ukrainians to different regions of the country. According to the organizations, this could disrupt people’s access to medical care, social connections, and local community support. There is also a risk of family separation if some family members are eligible to stay in housing while others are not.

Community organizations have called on the Irish government to continue providing housing for the most vulnerable Ukrainians throughout the entire period of temporary protection, which the EU has extended until March 2028.

Among the demands are a gradual transition to refugees' self-sufficiency, additional support for integration, and the creation of accessible conditions for transitioning to other immigration statuses after the temporary protection ends.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the leader of the Czech political movement SPD, Tomio Okamura, stated that the Czech Republic is allegedly negotiating within the European Union about possibly ending temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age. According to him, such an initiative would require the support of other EU countries.

Okamura also said he supports the earliest possible termination of temporary protection for all Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. Among his arguments, he mentioned that some Ukrainian citizens allegedly regularly travel home "on vacation."

He associates the termination of temporary protection primarily with the end of the war in Ukraine. The politician believes that after the end of hostilities, this mechanism will lose relevance, and Ukrainians will have to either return home or apply for standard residence permits in the Czech Republic.