  1. In the World

Ukrainian Refugees in Ireland May Lose Housing: Who Is Affected

21:44, 4 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Some refugees may be forced to give up certain types of financial assistance in order to remain in state housing.
Ukrainian Refugees in Ireland May Lose Housing: Who Is Affected
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

More than 120 community and national organizations in Ireland have appealed to the country’s Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, calling for a review of policy changes regarding Ukrainian refugees. Representatives of the organizations stated that the new rules could leave the most vulnerable groups without housing and necessary support.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by RTE, the relevant letter to the government was signed by 121 organizations following the Ukraine Civil Society Forum. It expresses concern over the reduction of state housing support and decreased payments to homeowners who host Ukrainians.

Representatives of community organizations described the new measures as "devastating and traumatic" for refugees. In their view, some people may face a choice between keeping their housing and receiving social benefits.

Particular concern is raised about people with disabilities and other vulnerable categories. According to activists, some refugees may be forced to refuse certain types of financial aid in order to remain in state housing.

The organizations also criticize the vulnerability assessment procedure, during which Ukrainians are asked to provide medical documents. Public representatives believe this creates additional stress for people, while Ireland’s healthcare system is already under heavy strain.

A separate issue is the possible forced relocation of Ukrainians to different regions of the country. According to the organizations, this could disrupt people’s access to medical care, social connections, and local community support. There is also a risk of family separation if some family members are eligible to stay in housing while others are not.

Community organizations have called on the Irish government to continue providing housing for the most vulnerable Ukrainians throughout the entire period of temporary protection, which the EU has extended until March 2028.

Among the demands are a gradual transition to refugees' self-sufficiency, additional support for integration, and the creation of accessible conditions for transitioning to other immigration statuses after the temporary protection ends.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the leader of the Czech political movement SPD, Tomio Okamura, stated that the Czech Republic is allegedly negotiating within the European Union about possibly ending temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age. According to him, such an initiative would require the support of other EU countries.

Okamura also said he supports the earliest possible termination of temporary protection for all Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. Among his arguments, he mentioned that some Ukrainian citizens allegedly regularly travel home "on vacation."

He associates the termination of temporary protection primarily with the end of the war in Ukraine. The politician believes that after the end of hostilities, this mechanism will lose relevance, and Ukrainians will have to either return home or apply for standard residence permits in the Czech Republic.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

07:30, 4 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Living Abroad but Holding a Ukrainian Passport: Can the State Tax Service Withhold a Percentage of Income?

The Tax Service explained that if a citizen is a tax non-resident of Ukraine and receives income only abroad, there is no obligation to file a declaration in their home country.

Seven Years Under Investigation Without Guilt: How Much Compensation the State Must Pay According to the Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court confirmed that the budget law cannot reduce the amount of compensation for unlawful prosecution.

Restrictions on the Right to Drive a Car for Failure to Appear at the Territorial Recruitment Center and Review of Old Decisions on Unfitness: Digest of Judicial Practice

Why courts refuse to cancel records of being wanted in Reserve+ and how servicemen can achieve discharge after closure of cases on AWOL.

The State Service for Education Quality of Ukraine Received New Powers: What School Principals Should Prepare For

The document defines when inspectors can visit a school without prior notice, which documents they must present, and in which cases the school principal has the right to deny them access.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]