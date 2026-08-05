Amazon Company Lost Court Case on Ban of AI Tools for Shopping

US court allowed Perplexity to use AI agents for shopping on Amazon.

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On August 4, the US Court of Appeals overturned a lower court decision that temporarily prohibited Perplexity from using its AI agents to make purchases on the Amazon platform, Reuters reports.

In an unprecedented legal dispute, the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, concluded that Amazon is unlikely to prove its claims that Perplexity’s AI agents violate the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

This is the first federal appeals court ruling addressing whether AI agents acting on behalf of users can legally access online platforms. This issue has broad implications for the rapidly growing field of agent-based artificial intelligence, whose tools can browse websites, make purchases, and perform transactions online.

"We respectfully disagree with today’s decision regarding the preliminary injunction," said an Amazon representative. "We remain confident in our position and are evaluating our next steps."

Perplexity, in turn, stated that it will continue to defend users' rights to independently choose which artificial intelligence to use.

"Perplexity will continue to fight for internet users' right to choose any AI they want to use. We have always been confident that the truth will prevail and that users' rights will not be gradually restricted," said company representative Jesse Dwyer.

Agent AI systems are capable of planning, analyzing situations, and performing tasks with minimal human intervention.

Amazon filed a lawsuit against Perplexity in November, accusing the AI startup of covertly accessing private Amazon customer accounts through the Comet browser and its associated AI agent, which can log into users' online store accounts and place orders on their behalf.

The lawsuit stated that Perplexity’s system creates security risks and that the company ignored repeated demands to cease such activities.

In response, Perplexity said the lawsuit is unfounded and a "blatant attempt" to prevent Amazon users from using the Comet browser, as AI agents "do not have eyes to see the ubiquitous advertising with which Amazon bombards its users."

In March, a federal court in California temporarily banned Perplexity from using its AI agents on the Amazon platform, finding that Amazon provided "substantial evidence" of violations of the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned this ban, agreeing with Perplexity’s arguments that the company did not violate the law prohibiting unauthorized access to computer systems and obtaining information.

The appeals court noted that under the law, access to the Amazon platform was made by Perplexity users via the company’s AI agents, not by Perplexity itself.

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