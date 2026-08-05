  1. In the World

In Poland, the rules for issuing sick leave will change: it will be possible to work and receive sick leave simultaneously

18:23, 5 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A person who works simultaneously for several employers will not be required to obtain a sick leave certificate covering all their jobs.
In Poland, the rules for issuing sick leave will change: it will be possible to work and receive sick leave simultaneously
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Poland, new rules regarding sick leave will come into force from 2027 — the changes will affect the rules for issuing L4 and employee inspections, writes Inpoland.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As is known, since April 13, employers with up to 20 employees can independently check whether an employee is using sick leave as intended. Previously, small businesses had to submit a request for verification to the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS).

ZUS reminded that currently an employee may lose the right to receive sickness benefits for the entire period of sick leave if during the sick leave they perform paid work or engage in activities that do not correspond to the purpose of the sick leave. At the same time, the rules clarify that not every activity is a violation of the rules.

The new rules also clarify the powers of persons conducting inspections. An inspector may confirm the identity of a sick person on sick leave, enter the inspection location, for example, the sick person’s home, and obtain information from the person being inspected, the contribution payer, and the treating doctor.

The rules also state that incidental activities arising from significant circumstances are not considered paid work. Therefore, responding to a work email or phone call does not automatically mean losing the right to receive benefits. The problem arises primarily when the employee performs paid work or takes actions that hinder treatment and recovery.

The rules for calculating the first day of sick leave have also changed. Currently, the day the employee receives sick leave is included in the benefit calculation period regardless of whether they received full or partial payment for that day.

The biggest change will take effect on January 1, 2027. A doctor will be able to issue a sick leave certificate for only one workplace. This means that a person who works simultaneously for several employers will not be required to obtain a sick leave certificate covering all their jobs.

If the health condition prevents performing one job but allows performing another, the employee will be able to use sick leave only for the job they cannot perform. In such a situation, they will also have to notify the contribution payer that the sick leave was issued for another insurance reason.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram, X to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

07:30, 5 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Citizenship Restoration "Not for Everyone": Why the Bill May Put Former Ukrainians in Unequal Conditions

Parliament may change the rules for restoring citizenship for some former citizens of Ukraine.

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]