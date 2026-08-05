In Poland, the rules for issuing sick leave will change: it will be possible to work and receive sick leave simultaneously

A person who works simultaneously for several employers will not be required to obtain a sick leave certificate covering all their jobs.

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In Poland, new rules regarding sick leave will come into force from 2027 — the changes will affect the rules for issuing L4 and employee inspections, writes Inpoland.

As is known, since April 13, employers with up to 20 employees can independently check whether an employee is using sick leave as intended. Previously, small businesses had to submit a request for verification to the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS).

ZUS reminded that currently an employee may lose the right to receive sickness benefits for the entire period of sick leave if during the sick leave they perform paid work or engage in activities that do not correspond to the purpose of the sick leave. At the same time, the rules clarify that not every activity is a violation of the rules.

The new rules also clarify the powers of persons conducting inspections. An inspector may confirm the identity of a sick person on sick leave, enter the inspection location, for example, the sick person’s home, and obtain information from the person being inspected, the contribution payer, and the treating doctor.

The rules also state that incidental activities arising from significant circumstances are not considered paid work. Therefore, responding to a work email or phone call does not automatically mean losing the right to receive benefits. The problem arises primarily when the employee performs paid work or takes actions that hinder treatment and recovery.

The rules for calculating the first day of sick leave have also changed. Currently, the day the employee receives sick leave is included in the benefit calculation period regardless of whether they received full or partial payment for that day.

The biggest change will take effect on January 1, 2027. A doctor will be able to issue a sick leave certificate for only one workplace. This means that a person who works simultaneously for several employers will not be required to obtain a sick leave certificate covering all their jobs.

If the health condition prevents performing one job but allows performing another, the employee will be able to use sick leave only for the job they cannot perform. In such a situation, they will also have to notify the contribution payer that the sick leave was issued for another insurance reason.

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