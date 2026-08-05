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Poland cancels temporary protection certificates: which documents now confirm the status of Ukrainians

18:58, 5 August 2026
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Holders of valid temporary protection certificates retain free access to the Polish labor market.
Poland cancels temporary protection certificates: which documents now confirm the status of Ukrainians
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Poland has changed the rules for confirming the temporary protection status for Ukrainians. From March 5, 2026, the Office for Foreigners will no longer issue the relevant certificates, and the main document to confirm the right to stay will be the PESEL number with the UKR mark.

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As explained by the Office for Foreigners of Poland, Ukrainians who arrived in Poland after the start of the full-scale war and use temporary protection are recommended to obtain a PESEL UKR. After that, they will be able to download an electronic document to their mobile device that confirms their status and right to reside.

Previously issued temporary protection certificates do not need to be renewed. Documents issued before March 5, 2026, remain valid until March 4, 2027.

At the same time, until the certificate expires, its holder can apply for a PESEL UKR without leaving Poland and without crossing the border again. After obtaining the PESEL UKR number, the previous temporary protection certificate will be canceled.

Separately, Poland reminded about the rules for employing Ukrainians. Holders of valid temporary protection certificates have the right to work without an additional permit.

If a Ukrainian is employed, the employer must notify the district labor office within seven days through the electronic system praca.gov.pl. If a person with a temporary protection certificate started working before March 5, 2026, no repeated notification is required. However, such an obligation arises when being employed at a new workplace.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainian men of conscription age will still be able to enter Poland after the introduction of new temporary protection rules in the European Union. No border crossing restrictions are foreseen, but the entry procedure may become more formalized.

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