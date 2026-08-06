In the USA, a lawyer accidentally published nude photos of a congressman's young daughter during a court hearing

A US congressman is being investigated over allegations of domestic violence and the publication of photos of his daughter.

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The US House of Representatives member from Ohio, Max Miller, is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee amid allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, and possible drug use. The case gained additional attention after his lawyers published documents containing unretouched photos of the politician’s two-year-old daughter, reports People.

It is noted that Miller’s personal lawyer, Aaron Mink, apologized on August 4 for the accidental inclusion of unretouched photos of the congressman’s two-year-old daughter in a publicly accessible Dropbox folder.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a long-standing custody dispute between Max Miller and his ex-wife Emily Moreno. She is the daughter of US Senator from Ohio Bernie Moreno, who publicly called on the congressman to resign due to allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

In a letter, Emily Moreno’s lawyer, Subodh Chandra, stated that Miller’s legal team distributed photos of their daughter that "may be considered child sexual abuse material (CSAM) because the child’s genitalia may be visible."

In response, Miller’s lawyer admitted the mistake but said his opponents turned the case into a "media show" to distract from evidence that, according to him, disproves the allegations against the congressman.

At the same time, Mink told Politico that he disagrees with the characterization of the photos. According to him, the images "did not show genitalia," and the child was only without upper clothing.

Max Miller himself categorically denies all allegations and claims he has never committed violence against his ex-wife or their daughter.

On August 4, the congressman announced on social media platform X that he would request the House Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into himself.

"I have absolutely nothing to hide. We will provide the committee with all necessary documents for a thorough review. The accusations keep changing, but my facts remain unchanged," he wrote.

Senator Bernie Moreno told reporters that Miller "has turned his family’s life into the seventh circle of hell."

According to the senator, he was most outraged by the publication of photos of his granddaughter.

"What he did on Sunday, including releasing photos of my granddaughter completely naked and then saying, 'Oops,' is disgusting. In my personal opinion, this is a criminal offense," Moreno said.

He also claims that his daughter "lives in constant fear of this man."

Lawyer Aaron Mink explained that before publishing the documents, he carefully concealed the child’s name and images but accidentally missed the last three pages of a document over 40 pages long.

"It was completely unintentional and my mistake. The responsibility lies entirely with me," he said.

According to the lawyer, he personally created the folder with the documents and has no connection to the congressman’s election campaign.

He also apologized to Max Miller, Emily Moreno, their families, and especially their daughter.

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