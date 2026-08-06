  1. In the World

In the USA, a lawyer accidentally published nude photos of a congressman's young daughter during a court hearing

00:06, 6 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A US congressman is being investigated over allegations of domestic violence and the publication of photos of his daughter.
In the USA, a lawyer accidentally published nude photos of a congressman's young daughter during a court hearing
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The US House of Representatives member from Ohio, Max Miller, is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee amid allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, and possible drug use. The case gained additional attention after his lawyers published documents containing unretouched photos of the politician’s two-year-old daughter, reports People.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

It is noted that Miller’s personal lawyer, Aaron Mink, apologized on August 4 for the accidental inclusion of unretouched photos of the congressman’s two-year-old daughter in a publicly accessible Dropbox folder.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a long-standing custody dispute between Max Miller and his ex-wife Emily Moreno. She is the daughter of US Senator from Ohio Bernie Moreno, who publicly called on the congressman to resign due to allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

In a letter, Emily Moreno’s lawyer, Subodh Chandra, stated that Miller’s legal team distributed photos of their daughter that "may be considered child sexual abuse material (CSAM) because the child’s genitalia may be visible."

In response, Miller’s lawyer admitted the mistake but said his opponents turned the case into a "media show" to distract from evidence that, according to him, disproves the allegations against the congressman.

At the same time, Mink told Politico that he disagrees with the characterization of the photos. According to him, the images "did not show genitalia," and the child was only without upper clothing.

Max Miller himself categorically denies all allegations and claims he has never committed violence against his ex-wife or their daughter.

On August 4, the congressman announced on social media platform X that he would request the House Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into himself.

"I have absolutely nothing to hide. We will provide the committee with all necessary documents for a thorough review. The accusations keep changing, but my facts remain unchanged," he wrote.

Senator Bernie Moreno told reporters that Miller "has turned his family’s life into the seventh circle of hell."

According to the senator, he was most outraged by the publication of photos of his granddaughter.

"What he did on Sunday, including releasing photos of my granddaughter completely naked and then saying, 'Oops,' is disgusting. In my personal opinion, this is a criminal offense," Moreno said.

He also claims that his daughter "lives in constant fear of this man."

Lawyer Aaron Mink explained that before publishing the documents, he carefully concealed the child’s name and images but accidentally missed the last three pages of a document over 40 pages long.

"It was completely unintentional and my mistake. The responsibility lies entirely with me," he said.

According to the lawyer, he personally created the folder with the documents and has no connection to the congressman’s election campaign.

He also apologized to Max Miller, Emily Moreno, their families, and especially their daughter.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram, X, to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

Trip to a Hotel Near the Border Ended With an Administrative Protocol: The Court Examined Whether It Was an "Attempted Escape" or Just a Regular Vacation

07:30, 5 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Citizenship Restoration "Not for Everyone": Why the Bill May Put Former Ukrainians in Unequal Conditions

Parliament may change the rules for restoring citizenship for some former citizens of Ukraine.

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]