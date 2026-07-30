  1. Legislation
  2. / In Ukraine

Parcels from abroad up to 150 euros will be subject to VAT: how the new taxation system will work

10:19, 30 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The government approved a customs bill for the reform of international parcel taxation.
Parcels from abroad up to 150 euros will be subject to VAT: how the new taxation system will work
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Cabinet of Ministers approved and sent to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that changes the rules for taxing imported goods purchased through foreign marketplaces.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Ministry of Finance announced that the draft law is part of a package with the main bill No. 15112-d on amendments to the Tax Code, which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The ministry notes that together these two documents create a comprehensive legal framework for introducing a modern European model of taxation for distance sales of goods in Ukraine.

They emphasize that during the preparation of the new bill, the results of consultations were used and all agreed decisions and approaches developed during active dialogue with members of parliament, business, postal operators, and express carriers were preserved unchanged.

How will the new taxation system work?

The Ministry of Finance reminded that the key reform change is the introduction of VAT on imported goods purchased through marketplaces starting from 0 euros (currently parcels worth up to 150 euros are not subject to VAT).

The government bill adopted today will provide the customs and technical mechanisms to implement this reform so that it is as convenient and unobtrusive as possible for citizens:

  • responsibility on marketplaces: the obligation to calculate and pay VAT will lie with the trading platforms themselves (electronic interfaces) or their intermediaries, not the Ukrainian buyer;
  • declaration: declaration of goods in postal and express shipments in case of their distance sale will be carried out by the postal operator or express carrier based on special registers. Features of applying exchange rates for tax calculation are established;
  • accounting and guarantees: requirements are introduced for accounting by marketplaces, their representatives in Ukraine (for non-resident marketplaces), and a special guarantee for applying the distance selling scheme;
  • transitional period without penalties: to adapt postal operators, express carriers, and marketplaces, a transitional period is provided. During the first year, for unintentional errors related to incomplete or untimely VAT payment for parcels up to 150 euros, administrative liability will not be applied – provided the tax itself is fully paid.

Why is the reform needed?

The Ministry of Finance explained that the current system of tax benefits for foreign online sellers creates unequal conditions for Ukrainian business and restrains the development of national production.

It is expected that the implementation of the reform will attract about 10 billion UAH per year to the Ukrainian budget. In addition, the adoption of this legislative package is an important step towards harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation and is one of the structural milestones of the IMF Memorandum.

It is assumed that the new rules for distance trade will come into force no earlier than January 1, 2027 – after a separate government decision on the readiness of interested participants to implement the new model of distance sales taxation, including the introduction of necessary IT systems.

Also the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that in May the Verkhovna Rada rejected bill No. 12360 on amendments to the Customs Code regarding key performance indicators of the State Customs Service. The document provided, among other things, for the cancellation of VAT exemption for international parcels worth up to 150 euros. It lacked the votes for support.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

11:31, 29 July 2026
The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

17:30, 29 July 2026
The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

12:23, 29 July 2026
The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

17:47, 28 July 2026
Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

12:53, 29 July 2026
Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

07:23, 30 July 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

When to go to court if a neighbor has unlawfully changed the boundary of the plot and "encroached" on your territory

Unlawful seizure of even a few meters of someone else's land plot can result in a fine for the offender, a court dispute, and an obligation to restore the legal boundaries of land use.

Closing a Business Does Not Always Mean Ending All Settlements with the Tax Service: Why the State Tax Service Continues to Accrue Taxes

Tax accruals after closing a sole proprietorship: what entrepreneurs need to know and when they can appeal the State Tax Service's decision.

The bank cannot simply recognize a client as high-risk and close their accounts: The Supreme Court on the obligations of financial institutions

A mere reference to an "unacceptably high risk" is not enough — the bank must prove the legality of such a decision with proper evidence.

Military personnel should be paid up to 100 thousand additional rewards during PTSD treatment: how to prove the connection with the defense of the Fatherland

Does a serviceman have the right to additional remuneration during PTSD treatment: the decisive factor is not the name of the medical diagnosis, but the established connection by the Military Medical Commission with the injury received during the defense of the Fatherland.

In Zaporizhzhia, the accused attacked a court security officer because he confused him with a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The High Council of Justice appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the attack on a court security officer who was mistaken for a judge.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]