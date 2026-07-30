Parcels from abroad up to 150 euros will be subject to VAT: how the new taxation system will work

The government approved a customs bill for the reform of international parcel taxation.

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As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Cabinet of Ministers approved and sent to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that changes the rules for taxing imported goods purchased through foreign marketplaces.

The Ministry of Finance announced that the draft law is part of a package with the main bill No. 15112-d on amendments to the Tax Code, which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The ministry notes that together these two documents create a comprehensive legal framework for introducing a modern European model of taxation for distance sales of goods in Ukraine.

They emphasize that during the preparation of the new bill, the results of consultations were used and all agreed decisions and approaches developed during active dialogue with members of parliament, business, postal operators, and express carriers were preserved unchanged.

How will the new taxation system work?

The Ministry of Finance reminded that the key reform change is the introduction of VAT on imported goods purchased through marketplaces starting from 0 euros (currently parcels worth up to 150 euros are not subject to VAT).

The government bill adopted today will provide the customs and technical mechanisms to implement this reform so that it is as convenient and unobtrusive as possible for citizens:

responsibility on marketplaces: the obligation to calculate and pay VAT will lie with the trading platforms themselves (electronic interfaces) or their intermediaries, not the Ukrainian buyer;

declaration: declaration of goods in postal and express shipments in case of their distance sale will be carried out by the postal operator or express carrier based on special registers. Features of applying exchange rates for tax calculation are established;

accounting and guarantees: requirements are introduced for accounting by marketplaces, their representatives in Ukraine (for non-resident marketplaces), and a special guarantee for applying the distance selling scheme;

transitional period without penalties: to adapt postal operators, express carriers, and marketplaces, a transitional period is provided. During the first year, for unintentional errors related to incomplete or untimely VAT payment for parcels up to 150 euros, administrative liability will not be applied – provided the tax itself is fully paid.

Why is the reform needed?

The Ministry of Finance explained that the current system of tax benefits for foreign online sellers creates unequal conditions for Ukrainian business and restrains the development of national production.

It is expected that the implementation of the reform will attract about 10 billion UAH per year to the Ukrainian budget. In addition, the adoption of this legislative package is an important step towards harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation and is one of the structural milestones of the IMF Memorandum.

It is assumed that the new rules for distance trade will come into force no earlier than January 1, 2027 – after a separate government decision on the readiness of interested participants to implement the new model of distance sales taxation, including the introduction of necessary IT systems.

Also the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that in May the Verkhovna Rada rejected bill No. 12360 on amendments to the Customs Code regarding key performance indicators of the State Customs Service. The document provided, among other things, for the cancellation of VAT exemption for international parcels worth up to 150 euros. It lacked the votes for support.

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