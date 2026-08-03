Rustem Umerov dismissed from the position of NSDC Secretary and appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Rustem Umerov as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on August 3, 2026, signed decrees dismissing Rustem Umerov from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and appointing him as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to decree No. 693/2026, Rustem Umerov was dismissed from the position of NSDC Secretary at his own request.

By another decree No. 695/2026, the head of state appointed Umerov head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Oleh Luhovskyi was relieved from the temporary duties of Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that new parameters for the work of the National Security and Defense Council were defined and plans to update its principles of operation were underway.

According to the President, Rustem Umerov will focus on communication with partners, negotiations, promoting security cooperation, developing relations between the intelligence communities of Ukraine and its partners, and implementing programs such as Drone Deals and the Ukrainian Anti-Ballistic Program "Freya".

At the same time, the NSDC plans to strengthen the internal component of its work, particularly coordination between defense and security structures.

"Considering Ihor Klymenko’s experience in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the internal activity component in the NSDC’s work will be increased to ensure Ukraine’s resilience, coordination between defense and security structures, as well as countering challenges such as cyber threats from the Russian side and the activities of criminal networks," the President stated.

The decrees are to be prepared for signing next week after planned meetings in the United States.

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