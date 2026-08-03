  1. Legislation
  2. / In Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a new Customs Code by the end of the year and transform the customs service into a service-oriented body

18:53, 3 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Cabinet of Ministers has re-approved the new Customs Code.
The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a new Customs Code by the end of the year and transform the customs service into a service-oriented body
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Cabinet of Ministers has re-approved the draft of the new Customs Code 15450 and submitted it for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada. The document is one of the key elements within Ukraine’s European integration and aims to bring the customs system in line with European standards.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As noted by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, the new Customs Code is intended to modernize the customs service and transform it into a more convenient service body for citizens and businesses.

“The Customs Code is our European integration commitment. It primarily transforms the customs service into a service-oriented body that will work with our citizens and be more understandable for business. This means simplifying customs clearance, easy use, and interaction with customs,” the committee stated.

Currently, the document is actively being reviewed by the parliament. The committee reported that meetings regarding the new Customs Code are held three times a week, with ongoing consultations involving public representatives, experts, and customs authorities.

It is expected that the Verkhovna Rada will adopt the new Customs Code by the end of 2026, and it should be fully operational by December 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, the reform of the State Customs Service continues.

The Committee noted that in the second quarter of 2026, the customs service transferred 220 billion UAH to the state budget, which is almost 55.2 billion UAH more than in the same period last year. For the first half of the year, revenues amounted to about 420 billion UAH, which is 100 billion UAH more than last year.

On April 10, Orest Mandziy was appointed as the new head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. Following this, the most important directions of work were identified: harmonizing the customs service with European regulations, increasing administrative efficiency, and digitizing procedures.

A separate area of work remains the preparation for the introduction of taxation on parcels valued up to 150 euros. The relevant draft law 15460 is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada soon.

The parliament noted that the new rules will affect a significant volume of operations — about 75 million parcels entering Ukraine annually.

As previously reported by the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper”, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that changes the rules for taxing imported goods purchased through foreign marketplaces.

The Ministry of Finance reported that the draft law is part of a package with the main draft law No. 15112-d on amendments to the Tax Code, which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The ministry noted that together these two documents create a comprehensive legal framework for introducing a modern European model of remote sales taxation in Ukraine.

They emphasize that during the preparation of the new draft law, the results of consultations were used, and all agreed decisions and approaches developed during active dialogue with members of parliament, businesses, postal operators, and express carriers were preserved without changes.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
Contract until age 25 gave a chance for 1 million UAH, but the serviceman was late with the lawsuit: case circumstances

Contract until age 25 gave a chance for 1 million UAH, but the serviceman was late with the lawsuit: case circumstances

22:54, 3 August 2026
Why People with Lifetime Disability May Lose Their Deferral in “Reserve+”

Why People with Lifetime Disability May Lose Their Deferral in “Reserve+”

15:43, 3 August 2026
Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

15:00, 3 August 2026
Balaclavas banned, video recording in cars, body cameras during inspections: Verkhovna Rada prepares new rules for TRC

Balaclavas banned, video recording in cars, body cameras during inspections: Verkhovna Rada prepares new rules for TRC

15:22, 3 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Ukrainians will be allowed to record illegal parking in places for people with disabilities and file complaints through “Diia”

The bill provides for increased fines, electronic registration of vehicles of persons with disabilities, and a new mechanism for photo recording of violations.

Six Judges of the Kyiv OAS Received Recommendations for Transfer — Decision of the HQCJ

The HQCJ recommended transferring six judges of the Kyiv OAS to the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

The High Council of Justice dismissed Oleg Ilnytsky from the position of disciplinary inspector due to his appointment as a judge to the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal

The High Council of Justice dismissed disciplinary inspector Oleg Ilnytsky in connection with his appointment as a judge.

Fines up to 340 thousand and up to 8 years imprisonment: The Rada prepares new sanctions for discharging untreated wastewater into water bodies

The new draft law proposes to replace symbolic fines of 51 hryvnias with real sanctions up to 119 thousand hryvnias and introduce criminal liability for systematic poisoning of water bodies.

Ukrainians will be compensated up to 30% of the cost of autonomous heat and power supply systems: The Cabinet of Ministers updated the support program

On July 31, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 979 came into force, which expanded the state support program for the energy autonomy of private houses, allowing financing not only for backup power supply but also for autonomous heat supply.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]