The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a new Customs Code by the end of the year and transform the customs service into a service-oriented body

The Cabinet of Ministers has re-approved the new Customs Code.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has re-approved the draft of the new Customs Code 15450 and submitted it for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada. The document is one of the key elements within Ukraine’s European integration and aims to bring the customs system in line with European standards.

As noted by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, the new Customs Code is intended to modernize the customs service and transform it into a more convenient service body for citizens and businesses.

“The Customs Code is our European integration commitment. It primarily transforms the customs service into a service-oriented body that will work with our citizens and be more understandable for business. This means simplifying customs clearance, easy use, and interaction with customs,” the committee stated.

Currently, the document is actively being reviewed by the parliament. The committee reported that meetings regarding the new Customs Code are held three times a week, with ongoing consultations involving public representatives, experts, and customs authorities.

It is expected that the Verkhovna Rada will adopt the new Customs Code by the end of 2026, and it should be fully operational by December 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, the reform of the State Customs Service continues.

The Committee noted that in the second quarter of 2026, the customs service transferred 220 billion UAH to the state budget, which is almost 55.2 billion UAH more than in the same period last year. For the first half of the year, revenues amounted to about 420 billion UAH, which is 100 billion UAH more than last year.

On April 10, Orest Mandziy was appointed as the new head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. Following this, the most important directions of work were identified: harmonizing the customs service with European regulations, increasing administrative efficiency, and digitizing procedures.

A separate area of work remains the preparation for the introduction of taxation on parcels valued up to 150 euros. The relevant draft law 15460 is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada soon.

The parliament noted that the new rules will affect a significant volume of operations — about 75 million parcels entering Ukraine annually.

As previously reported by the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper”, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law that changes the rules for taxing imported goods purchased through foreign marketplaces.

The Ministry of Finance reported that the draft law is part of a package with the main draft law No. 15112-d on amendments to the Tax Code, which is currently under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The ministry noted that together these two documents create a comprehensive legal framework for introducing a modern European model of remote sales taxation in Ukraine.

They emphasize that during the preparation of the new draft law, the results of consultations were used, and all agreed decisions and approaches developed during active dialogue with members of parliament, businesses, postal operators, and express carriers were preserved without changes.

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