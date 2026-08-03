Balaclavas banned, video recording in cars, body cameras during inspections: Verkhovna Rada prepares new rules for TRC

The law will require TRC to conduct continuous video recording during mobilization activities.

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Representatives of the TRC and the police will be obliged to carry out continuous photo and video recording of the process of presenting and checking the documents of those liable for military service. The video recording must be continuous until the completion of the notification measures.

For this purpose, draft law No. 15459 "On Amendments to Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization' Regarding Clarification of the Duties of Authorized Representatives of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers during Mobilization" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

What is proposed to change

The draft law provides a number of new requirements for the work of authorized representatives of the TRC.

In particular, it is proposed to establish that:

representatives of the TRC who carry out notification of citizens and verification of military registration documents must be appointed by the corresponding order of the head of the TRC;

document verification must be carried out with continuous photo and video recording;

body cameras must be turned on from the moment the official duties begin and operate until the completion of the measures;

vehicles used to transport those liable for military service to the TRC must be equipped with means of continuous video recording inside the cabin.

It is also proposed to establish that the absence of video recording or failure to save the recording will make it impossible to continue notification, delivery, and transportation of citizens to the TRC, regardless of the presence of citizens' complaints.

Restrictions provided for TRC representatives

The draft law proposes to explicitly prohibit authorized representatives of the TRC during mobilization activities from:

using physical force or damaging citizens' property;

threatening with murder, bodily harm, or assault;

demanding unlawful benefits;

concealing their face or appearance, including by wearing clothing that prevents identification of the authorized representative of the TRC.

It is also proposed to prohibit conducting notification activities in groups if participants are not equipped with functioning video recording devices and devices for reading electronic military registration documents, as well as to prohibit administrative detention and delivery of citizens to the TRC.

Video recordings will be stored for at least 90 days

The project provides that recordings from body cameras must be stored on the servers of the TRC for at least 90 calendar days from the date of upload.

The storage period may be extended if the video is used:

in criminal or administrative proceedings;

during the consideration of complaints about the actions of TRC representatives;

upon requests from lawyers or law enforcement agencies;

during official investigations;

to record emergency events involving TRC personnel;

In case of absence, malfunction, turning off, or failure to save the recording of the body camera, the head of the TRC must initiate an official investigation to hold the guilty parties accountable according to the law.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defense must keep a separate record of official investigations related to the absence, malfunction, non-use, or unlawful turning off of portable video recorders (body cameras) or failure to ensure the preservation of video recordings from them.

Why the changes are needed

The number of citizen appeals and reports from human rights organizations (to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, its committees, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, and other state institutions), as well as high-profile information in the media regarding possible violations and conflict situations during mobilization activities by authorized persons of the TRC, is rapidly increasing.

Monitoring of the information space indicates a systemic problem regarding the possible failure to turn on portable video recorders (body cameras) by notification groups, or subsequent failure to save or selective editing of relevant video recordings, as well as concealment of appearance or covering the face, including by wearing clothing that prevents identification of the authorized representative of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

Particular concern and negative public resonance are caused by facts of

use of physical force by TRC employees or destruction or damage to citizens' property, including during forced delivery of citizens to the territorial recruitment and social support center;

threats of murder or infliction of bodily harm or assault on citizens;

demanding unlawful benefits from citizens and other offenses that require appropriate response.

According to the authors of the initiative, the accounting of official investigations into the absence or turning off of portable video recorders (body cameras) during conflict situations with citizens is not separately provided for and is not maintained. Violations of photo and video recording rules are mostly considered by the TRC leadership not as the main subject of official investigation but only as an accompanying (additional) disciplinary violation.

In turn, the lack of separate statistical accounting of such incidents objectively makes it impossible to establish the exact scale of possible deviations from established photo and video recording procedures during interactions of TRC personnel with the civilian population.

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets emphasized the need to increase transparency of the TRC’s work, in particular through mandatory use of body cameras and video recording of all actions specifically in the TRC. He drew attention to cases when recordings may be missing or turned off during inspections.

"When we start checking every case of use of force — body cameras are off, there are no video recordings," said Lubinets.

Balaclavas also deserve special attention. Moreover, the Ombudsman stressed that verification of military registration documents should take place exclusively with the participation of authorized law enforcement agencies — police, National Guard, or State Border Guard Service.

For example, Dmytro Lubinets reported that a lawyer who was beaten in the premises of the territorial recruitment and social support center in Kharkiv received a disability and appealed to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Ombudsman reported that the lawyer filed a complaint with law enforcement agencies about the criminal offense. At the same time, according to the victim, for a year the person who inflicted bodily harm was not identified, TRC employees were not questioned, and surveillance camera recordings were not provided. Some necessary investigative actions, according to him, were carried out only after court intervention.

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