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Adoption Without Long Waiting: Courts Will Consider Cases Within 30 Days, and the Preparatory Hearing Will Be Canceled

13:15, 4 August 2026
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The new law introduces clear deadlines for courts, updates the rules for guardianship authorities, and aims to make the child's path to a new family faster and simpler.
Adoption Without Long Waiting: Courts Will Consider Cases Within 30 Days, and the Preparatory Hearing Will Be Canceled
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 2541-IX, which improves adoption procedures and the development of family forms of upbringing.

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The law provides for a comprehensive update of legislation in the field of adoption, guardianship and care, as well as the protection of children’s rights. The document introduces amendments to the Family, Civil, and Civil Procedure Codes of Ukraine, as well as a number of laws regulating the activities of guardianship and care authorities, child services, and family forms of upbringing.

Adoption cases will be considered faster

One of the key innovations is the reduction of court consideration times for adoption cases. The preparation of the case should last no more than five days from the date of opening proceedings, and the preparatory hearing will no longer be held. The court itself must consider the case within a reasonable time, but no later than 30 days after the opening of proceedings. In addition, an appeal against the adoption decision can be filed within ten days.

Strengthening the protection of children’s rights

The law establishes the mandatory participation of a prosecutor during the consideration of cases on adoption, deprivation of parental rights, and removal of a child. This is intended to provide additional guarantees for the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of children during court proceedings.

Improvement of the adoption and family upbringing system

The document clarifies the procedure for maintaining local, regional, and centralized records of children who can be adopted, as well as candidates for adoptive parents. At the same time, the law confirms the prohibition of intermediary and commercial activities in the field of adoption, transfer of children under guardianship or care, as well as their placement in foster families and family-type orphanages.

Clearly delineated powers of child services

The law defines and separates the powers of the State Service of Ukraine for Children Affairs, child services at various levels, and other bodies responsible for protecting children’s rights. In particular, they will ensure the implementation of state policy in the field of adoption, maintain relevant records, coordinate activities in this area, monitor compliance with legislation, and supervise the living and upbringing conditions of children who have been adopted or placed in family forms of upbringing.

Improvement of foster family activities

A separate block of changes concerns foster families and family-type orphanages. The law details the procedure for their creation, the conclusion of contracts with foster parents and guardians, as well as mechanisms for monitoring the fulfillment of such contracts. In addition, the legislation enshrines the concept of family forms of upbringing, which include foster families, family-type orphanages, guardianship, and care.

Expanded powers of local self-government bodies

The document designates the executive committees of city, settlement, and village councils as guardianship and care authorities and details their powers regarding the protection of children’s rights. In particular, they will be responsible for the family placement of children, protecting their housing and property rights, representing children’s interests in court, and monitoring the living conditions of children under guardianship, in foster families, or family-type orphanages.

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