New language requirements to be introduced in children's camps and extracurricular education: the Parliamentary Committee supported the bill

Public performance, public display, and public demonstration of works, phonograms, videograms, and music videos containing the Russian language will also be prohibited.

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The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Humanitarian and Information Policy supported bill No. 15412 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Ensuring of the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language."

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, stated that the bill will be an important step towards improving the mechanisms for implementing the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," which for seven years has been one of the key tools for establishing the Ukrainian language in all spheres of public life.

The bill aims to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian language, increase the effectiveness of state control, and enhance responsibility for violations of language legislation.

The bill provides for the following changes:

- the circle of persons required to know and use the state language during the performance of official duties is expanded (to include members of the Ukrainian Parliament, heads of state scientific institutions and state cultural institutions, private executors, arbitration managers, and auditors);

- protection of the right to use the Ukrainian language at work is also ensured during hiring;

- the law is supplemented with a new Article 34-1 "State Language in the Sphere of Children’s Health Improvement and Recreation";

- the procedure for reviewing complaints and implementing state control measures by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language is clarified.

The bill also provides for amendments to other laws. In particular, according to the proposed changes to:

The Law of Ukraine "On Extracurricular Education" — the use of the state language of the aggressor country is not allowed in the educational process of extracurricular education institutions.

The Law "On Culture" — public performance, public display, and public demonstration of works performed in the state language of the aggressor country, as well as phonograms, videograms, and music videos containing their recorded performance, are prohibited.

The Law "On Health Improvement and Recreation of Children" — it is stipulated that employees of children’s health improvement and recreation institutions ensure the creation of a Ukrainian-speaking environment for children and compliance with language legislation requirements.

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