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Preferential Taxation of Households: Will the Bill Introduce New Taxes

19:27, 4 August 2026
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The bill aims to legally regulate the status of the household as a separate subject of economic relations.
Preferential Taxation of Households: Will the Bill Introduce New Taxes
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As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Draft Law 15449 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This proposes amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine, introducing a voluntary preferential taxation regime for household incomes. The document suggests a fundamental shift in approach: transitioning to the household as the basic socio-economic unit of taxation, mirroring systems in France, Germany, and the USA.

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The Verkhovna Rada clarified that the bill, which introduces a voluntary preferential taxation regime for household incomes, does not imply new taxation. Its primary objective is to legally define the status of the household as a distinct subject of economic relations, a concept currently absent in Ukrainian legislation, despite its long-standing implementation in most other countries.

Considering Family Composition During Taxation

The bill acknowledges that each household incurs expenses for the maintenance of children, elderly individuals, persons with disabilities, unemployed family members, and other dependants. Consequently, it proposes to factor family composition into taxation by introducing a non-taxable income portion. According to the legislative initiative’s authors, this should amount to approximately 12,000 hryvnias per household member.

Parliament emphasised that for employed individuals, the bill establishes a mechanism for refunding a portion of paid personal income tax, contingent on the number of dependants in the family. This practice is widespread in European countries and aims to alleviate the tax burden on families.

A distinct aspect of the bill is to permit certain types of economic activities without requiring state registration as an individual entrepreneur. As explained by the Social Policy Committee, this will enable citizens to legally earn income from selling their own household products, handmade goods, or other outputs of their activities. This eliminates the need for complex bureaucratic procedures, selection of economic activity types, or payment of the minimum single social contribution.

Simultaneously, households engaged in such activities will declare their received income. The non-taxable minimum will apply to each household member, and only the income exceeding the non-taxable threshold defined by the bill will be subject to a preferential 5 per cent tax.

Sale of Products Without Mandatory Individual Entrepreneur Registration

The Rada further states that the bill aims to refund part of the taxes paid by employed persons with families, legalise the economic activities of households without mandatory individual entrepreneur registration, reduce the tax burden on families with children and other dependants, account for expenses related to maintaining family members, and foster a fairer, more socially oriented model of household income taxation.

This legislative initiative creates conditions for the development of the "step economy," allowing citizens to sell their own products, provide household services, or engage in other small economic activities without excessive administrative burdens. Within the guaranteed non-taxable minimum, such income will not be subject to taxation and will not necessitate mandatory payment of the minimum single social contribution.

What the New Model Will Provide

The Verkhovna Rada stresses that this offers citizens an opportunity to test their entrepreneurial initiatives, generate initial income, and gradually develop their businesses without the risk of an excessive financial burden during the nascent stages of activity. This model will promote financial literacy among the populace, as entrepreneurs will independently make decisions regarding savings, investments, and the planning of their own income and expenses.

Furthermore, the bill does not mandate the payment of a single social contribution for households, as such participation should be voluntary. Citizens can already voluntarily build and/or acquire insurance experience by paying the relevant contributions.

The Social Policy Committee adds that the proposed bill primarily seeks to create conditions for legal economic activity by households, foster entrepreneurial initiative, and grant citizens the right to independently choose their model of participation in the social insurance system based on the specifics of their own activities.

 

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