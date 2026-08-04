Journalists Will Be Allowed to Attend Meetings of the Verkhovna Rada Committees and Temporary Investigative Commissions

Journalists will be allowed to attend meetings of parliamentary committees and temporary investigative commissions with one-time passes.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Verkhovna Rada has announced that media representatives may now attend meetings of parliamentary committees and temporary investigative commissions using one-time passes.

These changes to Order No. 431, dated 8 May 2024, were introduced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and have already come into force.

The updated document amends the rules governing media representatives' work at the Parliament. To attend meetings of Verkhovna Rada committees and temporary investigative commissions, media representatives must be accredited to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the IX convocation and obtain a one-time pass.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.