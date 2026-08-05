Deferment for patronage caregivers may be prescribed with unequal conditions and through Cabinet of Ministers resolutions

The Verkhovna Rada has identified risks in the draft law on child protection.

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The Verkhovna Rada is considering draft law 15438, which aims to improve the child protection system and ensure their right to family upbringing. The document provides, in particular, changes regarding the activities of bodies in the field of child protection, family forms of upbringing, adoption, and social payments.

At the same time, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada drew attention to a number of comments on the proposed changes, in particular regarding the introduction of an independent basis for deferment from conscription during mobilization for patronage caregivers and their assistants.

Deferment for patronage caregivers

A separate provision of the draft law proposes to establish in Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" an independent basis according to which patronage caregivers and their assistants from among family members shall not be subject to conscription during mobilization.

This guarantee will apply for the period of "providing patronage services over a child and receiving monetary compensation in accordance with the legislation, including readiness to place a child under patronage, and during the use of accumulated paid days for providing patronage services over a child."

Currently, the law provides deferment for patronage caregivers who have orphans or children deprived of parental care under 18 years of age under their care.

Verkhovna Rada experts pointed out possible inequality

The Main Scientific and Expert Department of the parliament noted that the draft law proposes to extend deferment only to assistants of patronage caregivers from among family members.

At the same time, the current procedure provides that an assistant to a patronage caregiver can be not only a family member but also another adult person who has undergone appropriate training and helps care for the child.

According to experts, this creates risks of non-compliance with Article 24 of the Constitution of Ukraine, according to which citizens have equal constitutional rights and freedoms and are equal before the law.

Issues regarding the definition of deferment periods

The Main Scientific and Expert Department also noted that the draft law links the right to deferment with the receipt of monetary compensation by the patronage caregiver and their assistant.

However, according to paragraph 1 and subparagraph 4 of paragraph 27 of the Procedure for payment of social assistance for the maintenance of a child in a patronage caregiver’s family and payment for patronage services over a child, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 893 dated 20.08.2021, the term "monetary compensation" covers payment for patronage services over a child, which includes payment of wages to the patronage caregiver and their assistant.

Meanwhile, for patronage caregivers who are individual entrepreneurs, the legislation uses a different term — "payment for providing patronage services over a child." Thus, this category of persons will formally not be covered by the provisions of paragraph 8 of part 1 of Article 23 of this Law (in the draft version), which effectively creates inequality in legal regulation.

Comments on deferment from mobilization for patronage caregivers

Currently, the law provides that conscripted patronage caregivers who have orphans or children deprived of parental care under 18 years of age under their care are not subject to conscription during mobilization.

The draft law proposes to expand this guarantee — to extend the right to deferment also to assistants of patronage caregivers from among their family members. In addition, it is proposed to maintain such deferment not only during the actual presence of the child in the patronage caregiver’s family but also during the readiness to accept a child under patronage.

At the same time, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada drew attention to the problem of defining the duration of such a guarantee.

Legislation provides that a child may stay in a patronage caregiver’s family for no more than six months. At the same time, such payment may also cover the period of readiness to place a child under patronage, when the child is not in the patronage caregiver’s family — after one child leaves and before the next is placed. During this period, funds are allocated and paid for a period that in total cannot exceed 30 calendar days within 12 months.

According to experts, in fact, the periods during which the new basis for deferment will apply are determined not by law but by Cabinet of Ministers resolutions.

This creates a risk that the government, by its decisions, will be able to independently expand or narrow the circle of persons entitled to deferment from mobilization without making corresponding changes by the Verkhovna Rada.

The Main Scientific and Expert Department noted that these issues should be regulated exclusively by the laws of Ukraine. Therefore, the relevant circumstances should be fixed directly at the legislative level, in particular in the Family Code of Ukraine.

This also applies to certain terms, including "assistant of a patronage caregiver," "monetary compensation," "accumulated paid days," as well as the conditions and grounds for the relevant payments. They are defined not by law but by Cabinet of Ministers resolutions.

Changes regarding already mobilized persons

In addition, the conclusion states that the draft law does not contain changes to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding persons who are already serving in the military and may acquire the status of patronage caregiver.

Experts emphasized that the provisions of Article 23 of the Law (in the draft version) by themselves are not grounds for release from military service. The list of such grounds is established in part 12 of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service," which, both during a special period (except for martial law) and during martial law, retains the previous wording and applies only to "patronage caregivers who have an orphan (orphans) or a child (children) deprived of parental care under 18 years of age under their care."

Comments on the structure of the deferment norm from mobilization

The Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada also noted that the proposed changes to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization".

Due to the addition of new categories of persons, the provision of paragraph 8 of part 1 of Article 23 effectively turns into one long sentence of 90 words, which simultaneously regulates the rights of different categories of persons with different conditions for obtaining deferment.

According to experts, from the point of view of legislative technique, it is advisable to divide this provision into two separate paragraphs:

in the first — to establish the relevant norms regarding adoptive parents, guardians, trustees, foster parents, and parent-educators, and in the second — regarding subjects of child patronage.

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