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Juvenile prosecutors may receive legislative status, as it is currently defined only by the Prosecutor General's order

11:29, 5 August 2026
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The Verkhovna Rada pointed out the need for clear rules.
Juvenile prosecutors may receive legislative status, as it is currently defined only by the Prosecutor General's order
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As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law 15438 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Child Protection Mechanisms and Ensuring Their Right to Family Upbringing" to the Verkhovna Rada.

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Following the analysis of the document, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada supported the proposal to enshrine in the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor’s Office" the participation of specialized (juvenile) prosecutors in cases concerning the protection of children’s rights, but drew attention to the need for clearer legislative regulation.

The document proposes to establish that the powers of the prosecutor when performing prosecutorial functions in criminal proceedings involving minors and in other matters related to the observance of children’s rights shall be exercised by specialized (juvenile) prosecutors.

The Main Scientific and Expert Department noted that involving prosecutors with the appropriate qualifications to work with children could contribute to more effective protection of their rights.

At the same time, parliamentary experts pointed out that the current Law "On the Prosecutor’s Office" does not contain provisions regarding the mandatory presence of specialists working with children in prosecutorial bodies and does not define the concept of "juvenile prosecutor."

According to the Main Scientific and Expert Department, merely adding a mention of specialized (juvenile) prosecutors to the law does not provide proper clarity regarding their legal status and organizational principles of functioning.

Currently, the only normative basis for the functioning of juvenile prosecutors is the order of the Prosecutor General dated November 4, 2020, No. 509 "On the peculiarities of performing prosecutorial functions in matters of protecting children’s interests and combating violence."

In this regard, the Main Scientific and Expert Department recommends directly stipulating in the law the mandatory presence of positions for specialized (juvenile) prosecutors within the prosecutorial system.

It is also proposed to grant the Prosecutor General the authority to determine the requirements for such prosecutors, the procedure for their specialization, and the organization of their work.

Recall that draft law 15438, developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, is one of the key stages in implementing the Strategy to Ensure Every Child’s Right in Ukraine to Grow Up in a Family Environment for 2024–2028. It provides for a comprehensive update of the child protection system, strengthening support for family forms of upbringing, and introducing new mechanisms to respond to threats to children’s life and health.

The draft law amends 18 legislative acts, including the Family Code, the Civil Procedure Code, laws on child protection, on bodies and services for children, and on state assistance to families with children.

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