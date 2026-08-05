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The Main Scientific and Expert Department found gaps in the government's draft law on pension payments to orphaned children

12:05, 5 August 2026
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The Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada considers it appropriate to amend the draft law on child protection.
The Main Scientific and Expert Department found gaps in the government's draft law on pension payments to orphaned children
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The Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada drew attention to the need to refine the provisions of draft law No. 15438 regarding pension payments to children, in particular orphaned children and children deprived of parental care.

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The draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Improve Mechanisms for Child Protection and Ensure Their Right to Family Upbringing" provides for a number of changes in the field of child protection, including social security.

One of the proposed provisions supplements Article 18 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Assistance to Families with Children" with a provision according to which pensions assigned to a child or a child with a disability due to the loss of a breadwinner and alimony must be paid in full and transferred to their personal term deposit account in a state bank.

At the same time, the Main Scientific and Expert Department noted that such a provision does not correspond to the subject of regulation of this article, since Article 18 of the Law "On State Assistance to Families with Children" concerns the amount of assistance for children under guardianship or care.

Experts noted that the issue of pension payments to persons who are fully supported by the state is already regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance."

In particular, Article 48 of this law provides that orphaned children receive a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner in full during the period of full state support, which is transferred to their personal bank accounts.

For other children who are fully supported by the state, payment of 50% of the assigned pension is provided. The other part of the funds is transferred to the account of the institution where the child resides and can only be used to improve their living conditions.

The Main Scientific and Expert Department also noted that the proposed changes in the draft law concern not only orphaned children but also children deprived of parental care, who may also be fully supported by the state; however, the procedure for pension payments to these children is not currently distinguished by legislation.

In this regard, the Main Scientific and Expert Department considers it appropriate to make corresponding amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" to ensure the consistency of the legislation.

Recall that draft law 15438, developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, is one of the key stages in implementing the Strategy to ensure every child’s right in Ukraine to grow up in a family environment for 2024–2028. It provides for a comprehensive update of the child protection system, strengthening support for family forms of upbringing, and introducing new mechanisms to respond to threats to children’s life and health.

The draft law amends 18 legislative acts, including the Family Code, Civil Procedure Code, laws on child protection, on bodies and services for children, and on state assistance to families with children.

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