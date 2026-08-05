The Parliamentary Committee Supported the Bill to Simplify Securities Issuance Procedures

Documents for state registration of a company and changes to the authorized capital can be submitted electronically through the depository.

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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy supported bill No. 15336 aimed at simplifying securities issuance procedures.

The current law provides for 13 stages, numerous approvals, submission of documents to the regulator, registration of the report on the results of the issue, and issuance of temporary and permanent certificates.

The bill proposes a more logical and modern approach. For non-public share issues, registration will be carried out by the Central Depository. The document review period will be up to 7 working days, and the service fee will not exceed the amount of the state duty.

The document also introduces the "single window" principle: documents for state registration of a company and changes to the authorized capital can be submitted electronically through the depository.

The purpose of the bill is to reduce bureaucratic procedures and eliminate formalities that have lost practical meaning.

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