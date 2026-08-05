Conditions for the restoration of parental rights require clarification: weaknesses found in the government bill by the Rada

Due to vague criteria, courts may make different decisions regarding the restoration of parental rights.

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The comprehensive bill No. 15438, which aims to update mechanisms for child protection and ensure their right to family upbringing, requires revision in terms of the rules for restoring parental rights. This conclusion was reached by the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada.

Experts noted that some provisions of the bill are formulated insufficiently clearly, which may cause ambiguities during their application regarding the exact criteria the court should use to decide on the restoration of parental rights for a person who was deprived of them.

Main Scientific and Expert Department: it is unclear how the court should apply the proposed criteria

The conclusion of the Main Scientific and Expert Department states that the proposed new version of part 4 of article 169 of the Family Code of Ukraine requires refinement.

In particular, experts drew attention to the wording according to which the court, when deciding on the restoration of parental rights, should take into account certain circumstances "in particular in cases when".

According to the Main Scientific and Expert Department, this construction does not clearly define whether the listed conditions should be applied by the court cumulatively, i.e., simultaneously as a whole, or alternatively — depending on the specific grounds for deprivation of parental rights. This, as noted in the conclusion, creates conditions for ambiguous interpretation of the relevant provision during its application by courts.

Experts propose clarifying the terminology

Another remark concerns the use of the words "parents" and "in parents" in the plural in the text of the bill.

The Main Scientific and Expert Department emphasizes that according to the current version of article 169 of the Family Code, the claim for restoration of parental rights is filed by the specific person who was deprived of such rights — either the father or the mother.

At the same time, the other parent may not have been deprived of parental rights at all or may have been deprived on different grounds. Therefore, experts consider the use of the plural in the proposed version of the article legally incorrect.

Main Scientific and Expert Department suggests considering not only direct threats to the child

The bill provides that when deciding on the restoration of parental rights, the absence of direct danger to the child related to the presence of mental disorders in the parents is taken into account.

However, the Main Scientific and Expert Department pointed out that the concept of "direct threat" is already used in the Family Code as grounds for immediate removal of the child. Instead, when deciding on the restoration of parental rights, experts believe it would be more appropriate to consider the absence not only of direct but also hidden or potential threats to the life, health, and harmonious development of the child. A similar remark, as stated in the conclusion, applies to other provisions of the bill.

Criteria for positive treatment outcomes are not defined

Experts also drew attention to the provisions of the bill according to which the court should consider:

existing positive results of treatment for mental and behavioral disorders related to the use of psychoactive substances and alcohol;

existing positive results of parents undergoing a correctional program.

The conclusion notes that the bill does not establish criteria by which treatment results or completion of correctional programs can be recognized as positive. According to the Main Scientific and Expert Department, this also creates opportunities for ambiguous interpretation of the relevant provisions.

What the Main Scientific and Expert Department recommends

The conclusion of the Main Scientific and Expert Department indicates that the provisions of the bill regarding the restoration of parental rights, in the experts' opinion, require refinement to eliminate legal uncertainty. In particular, the conclusion emphasizes the need for clearer formulation of the conditions the court should consider, clarification of terminology, and definition of criteria for assessing treatment results and completion of correctional programs.

Recall that bill No. 15438 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Child Protection Mechanisms and Ensuring Their Right to Family Upbringing" was developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and provides for a comprehensive update of the child protection system, support for family forms of upbringing, and amendments to 18 legislative acts.

Earlier, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada also drew attention to the need to revise provisions of this bill regarding payment of pensions to orphans and children deprived of parental care. In particular, experts noted that the proposed changes do not fully comply with the Law "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" and recommended making corresponding amendments to this law to ensure legislative consistency.

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