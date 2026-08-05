The subsistence minimum may be replaced by a new "basic amount" for some social benefits: what's wrong with the bill

The Main Scientific and Expert Department believes that the new "basic amount" for calculating certain benefits lacks a clear mechanism and creates risks for the social benefits system.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to change the approach to calculating certain state social benefits for families with children. The government bill provides for the introduction of a new social standard — the "basic amount," which is intended to become the main indicator for determining the size of a number of state benefits.

At the same time, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada, in its conclusion, drew attention to the fact that such a legislative initiative does not contain proper justification for changing the approaches to calculating benefits, may create risks of non-compliance with constitutional social guarantees, and requires significant revision.

The bill in question is government bill No. 15438 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Mechanisms for the Protection of Children and Ensuring Their Right to Family Upbringing," which comprehensively reforms the field of child rights protection.

One of its novelties is the introduction of the basic amount as a social standard for calculating state aid to families with children and state social assistance to orphans, children deprived of parental care, and persons from their number.

The bill proposes to introduce a new "basic amount"

The draft proposes amendments to the Laws of Ukraine "On State Aid to Families with Children" and "On Ensuring Organizational and Legal Conditions for the Social Protection of Orphans and Children Deprived of Parental Care."

The document proposes that the "basic amount" becomes the main indicator for calculating state aid to families with children, as well as state social assistance to orphans, children deprived of parental care, and persons from their number.

In the bill, it is defined as: "an amount applied to calculate the size of basic social assistance and state benefits defined by this Law, starting from 2027, and established in the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the respective year upon submission by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine."

Thus, the bill proposes that starting from 2027, the basic amount, which will be determined annually by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine upon submission by the Cabinet of Ministers, will be used to calculate the specified state benefits.

Main Scientific and Expert Department: the change in calculation approaches is not justified

The conclusion emphasizes that the explanatory note to the bill does not contain justification for changing the approaches to calculating state aid for children.

"First of all, it should be noted that the explanatory note attached to the draft does not justify the change in approaches to calculating state aid for children in any way," states the Main Scientific and Expert Department.

Experts also emphasize that when considering the legislative proposal, it is advisable to proceed from constitutional guarantees, according to which pensions, other types of social payments and assistance, which are the main source of livelihood, must ensure a standard of living not lower than the subsistence minimum established by law.

Why the Main Scientific and Expert Department reminded about the subsistence minimum

The conclusion notes that according to the Law of Ukraine "On State Social Standards and State Social Guarantees," the subsistence minimum is defined as the basic state social standard, on the basis of which state social guarantees and standards are established in the areas of population income, housing and communal services, consumer services, social protection, culture, healthcare, and education.

Moreover, the main state social guarantees, which are the primary source of livelihood, cannot be lower than the subsistence minimum established by law.

The Main Scientific and Expert Department also draws attention to the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On the Subsistence Minimum," according to which this indicator is applied for:

general assessment of the population’s living standards;

implementation of social policy and development of state social programs;

establishing the minimum wage and minimum old-age pension;

determining the amounts of social assistance, aid to families with children, unemployment benefits, scholarships, and other social payments;

determining eligibility for social assistance;

defining state social guarantees and standards;

forming the State Budget of Ukraine and local budgets.

Risks identified by the Main Scientific and Expert Department

The bill’s proposed introduction of the indicators "basic social assistance," "basic amount," and "basic monthly payment" is not accompanied by a clear procedure for their determination.

According to the Main Scientific and Expert Department, this does not allow calculating the specific amount of state aid, violates the overall system of social payments based on the subsistence minimum, creates risks of increasing discrepancies between the social guarantees established by the Constitution of Ukraine and the actual mechanisms for their provision, which may negatively affect law enforcement practice.

The conclusion states on this matter:

"The introduction of the indicators 'basic social assistance,' 'basic amount,' 'basic monthly payment,' which do not have a clear procedure for determination, does not allow calculating the specific amount of state aid, violates the overall system of social payments based on the subsistence minimum, creates risks of increasing discrepancies between the social guarantees established by the Basic Law of Ukraine and the actual mechanisms for their provision, which may negatively affect law enforcement practice."

Thus, the Main Scientific and Expert Department pointed out that the proposed introduction of the "basic amount" as the main indicator for calculating certain state benefits requires additional justification and should be assessed taking into account constitutional guarantees in the field of social protection.

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