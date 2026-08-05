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Ukraine to Legally Prohibit Justification, Denial, and Propaganda of Deportation

19:29, 5 August 2026
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It is proposed to prohibit not only the justification and denial of deportation but also its propaganda, public calls, and discrimination against deported persons.
Ukraine to Legally Prohibit Justification, Denial, and Propaganda of Deportation
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Ukraine’s state policy on protecting individuals who have suffered deportation based on nationality may gain a new fundamental element. The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada proposes to legally establish that the state not only recognises deportations as illegal and criminal but also directly condemns any attempts to justify, deny, or promote them.

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Furthermore, it is proposed to prohibit the use of deportation as a method of state policy and any discrimination against individuals based on their belonging to deported groups. These changes are outlined in draft law No. 15369, which the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights has recommended parliament adopt as a basis.

The Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt, as a basis, draft law No. 15369, "On Amendments to Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Restoration of Rights of Persons Deported on National Grounds' Regarding the Impermissibility of Justifying, Denying, and Propagating Deportation."

What the draft law proposes

The document provides for amendments to Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Restoration of Rights of Persons Deported on National Grounds." It is proposed to supplement it with a new provision stating that:

  • Ukraine condemns and does not permit the justification of deportation.

  • Ukraine condemns and does not permit the denial of deportation.

  • The use of deportation as a method of state policy is not permitted.

  • Public calls for deportation are not permitted.

  • Any discrimination based on a person’s belonging to a deported group is not permitted.

Due to the introduction of a new part of the article, the draft law also provides for a technical renumbering of the subsequent parts of Article 3 of the Law. If adopted, the law will come into force the day after its official publication.

Why the changes are proposed

It is noted that the current Law already recognises the deportations of peoples, national minorities, and individuals from their permanent residences based on decisions of authorities of the former USSR, union republics, and the Polish Republic as illegal and criminal acts. The restoration of the rights of deported persons is defined as one of the priority directions of state policy.

At the same time, according to the initiators, the current version of the Law does not contain a separately enshrined principle of the impermissibility of justifying or denying deportation, calls for its use as a tool of state policy, or discrimination against people due to their belonging to a deported group. The draft law is aimed precisely at eliminating this gap.

What goal is expected to be achieved

The purpose of the draft law is to strengthen state policy in the field of restoring the rights of persons deported on national grounds by legally establishing the principle of the impermissibility of any forms of support, justification, or denial of deportation, as well as discrimination against persons belonging to deported groups.

The authors also emphasise that the implementation of the proposed changes will not require additional expenditures from the state or local budgets. It is expected that the adoption of the law will contribute to strengthening state guarantees for the protection of the rights of deported persons and their descendants, affirming respect for the memory of deportation victims, preventing the justification or popularisation of forced resettlement practices based on nationality, and preventing discrimination against representatives of deported groups.

 

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