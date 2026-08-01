Dangerous children's toy: critical lead content found in a radio-controlled truck

A toy with critical lead content — what it looks like and what is known about it.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Parents should carefully check children’s toys before purchasing. In the Poltava region, during state market supervision, a dangerous children’s electronic toy of Chinese manufacture was found to contain hundreds of times more lead than allowed by Ukrainian standards. This concerns a radio-controlled toy truck (marked ITEM NO 000-37 on the packaging), which has already been withdrawn from circulation due to a serious threat to children’s health.

Which toy was recognized as dangerous

The Main Department of the State Consumer Service in the Poltava region reported that during a scheduled product characteristics inspection, dangerous non-food products posing a serious risk to human life and health were found.

As a result of the inspection, the children’s toy ITEM NO 000-37 (barcode 6900001201182) of Chinese manufacture was withdrawn from circulation. Photos of the product show that it is a radio-controlled toy truck.

Laboratory detected critical lead content excess

During laboratory tests, it was established that the product does not comply with the requirements of the Technical Regulation on the restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 139 dated March 10, 2017.

Experts recorded a lead mass fraction of 646,000 mg/kg, while the permissible limit is no more than 1,000 mg/kg.

The State Consumer Service emphasizes that such lead content poses a serious danger to children, as it can lead to poisoning and negatively affect the development of the nervous system.

Labeling requirements violations also detected

In addition to non-compliance with hazardous substance content, the toy violates the requirements of the Technical Regulation on toy safety, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 151 dated February 28, 2018.

Specifically, the product does not meet established labeling requirements.

What a safe children’s toy should be like

The State Consumer Service reminds that every children’s toy must contain mandatory labeling indicating:

information about the manufacturer and importer with address;

trademark;

model;

batch number;

conformity mark with technical regulations.

Additionally, the product must be accompanied by documents confirming its quality and compliance with established requirements.

Advice for parents

Experts urge carefully checking the information on the packaging before purchasing children’s products. The right choice of toy and the presence of necessary labeling help minimize health risks for the child and create safe conditions for play and development.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.