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Dangerous Summer Heat: At What Temperature a Worker Has the Right to Stop Working

23:48, 3 August 2026
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What temperature limits are considered dangerous, when work should be stopped, and what requirements are imposed on employers during heatwaves.
Dangerous Summer Heat: At What Temperature a Worker Has the Right to Stop Working
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High air temperature poses a serious danger to workers performing their duties outdoors or under significant physical exertion. On hot days, overheating of the body can lead not only to deterioration of well-being but also to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke, which requires urgent medical attention. Therefore, during extreme heat, employers must organize work in a way that minimizes health risks for workers, and workers themselves should know the first signs of dangerous overheating and the action plan if they appear.

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At what temperature working outdoors becomes dangerous

Experts emphasize that hot weather requires a revision of the work regime. The principle "everyone works — so you work too" cannot be a safety rule, since the combination of high temperature, direct sunlight, physical exertion, and lack of water significantly increases the risk of body overheating.

Temperature guidelines are:

  • when the air temperature exceeds +28 °C, the work regime already needs to be reviewed;
  • in hot weather, workers must be provided with additional breaks, constant access to drinking water, and the opportunity to rest in a shaded place;
  • working outdoors at temperatures above +37 °C is considered dangerous.

What symptoms indicate that work must be stopped immediately

The first signs of overheating should not be ignored. Work should be stopped immediately if the following appear:

  • headache or dizziness;
  • severe weakness;
  • nausea;
  • excessive sweating;
  • rapid heartbeat;
  • muscle cramps.

In such cases, it is necessary to move to a cool or shaded place, loosen clothing that hinders heat exchange, cool the body, and drink water in small sips.

If a person experiences confusion, disorientation, seizures, or loses consciousness, this may indicate the development of heat stroke. In such a situation, emergency medical assistance must be called immediately at 103.

What the employer must do during heatwaves

During high temperatures, the employer must take measures to preserve the health of workers. In particular, they must:

  • provide workers with sufficient drinking water;
  • organize additional breaks during work;
  • arrange rest areas in the shade or cool rooms;
  • if possible, shift heavy physical work to morning or evening hours;
  • conduct briefings on the signs of body overheating and the procedure of actions if they appear.

Work safety must be a priority

Experts from the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasize that safe working conditions are a mandatory part of work organization. A worker is not obliged to endure dangerous conditions that may threaten their health or life. Following the rules of working during heat helps avoid serious health consequences and reduce the risk of dangerous situations at the workplace.

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