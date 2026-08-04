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Sleeping with a Cat in the Same Bed Can Be Dangerous: What Dangers This Habit Hides

07:54, 4 August 2026
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Interacting with cats can reduce cortisol levels.
Sleeping with a Cat in the Same Bed Can Be Dangerous: What Dangers This Habit Hides
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Millions of people worldwide sleep with their cats, considering it a sign of closeness and care. However, this habit is not suitable for everyone: the safety of sleeping together depends on the health condition of both the person and the pet.

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According to research data, for healthy people and healthy cats, sleeping in the same bed usually does not pose a threat. At the same time, experts emphasize that it is important to follow hygiene rules and monitor the animal’s condition.

First of all, owners are advised to regularly take their cat to the veterinarian, carry out parasite prevention, maintain litter cleanliness, and monitor the overall health of their pet. Even indoor cats can carry bacteria, allergens, or parasites.

Additionally, the animal should have its own resting place. The cat should be able to sleep not only in the owner’s bed but also in its own bed, on a blanket, or in another comfortable corner.

People who have the following conditions are better off avoiding sleeping with their pet:

  • allergy to cat fur or other allergens;
  • asthma;
  • weakened immune system.

Contact with the animal’s fur and skin particles can worsen symptoms and deteriorate well-being.

Families with small children should also be cautious. Infants and children under two years old can be vulnerable: a cat may accidentally scratch a child during sleep or create a dangerous situation if it lies near the face.

At the same time, experts note that interacting with cats can positively affect a person’s emotional state. Contact with the animal can reduce cortisol — the stress hormone — and promote the production of oxytocin, which is associated with feelings of attachment and calm.

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