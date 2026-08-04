Heat is dangerous not only for people: how to save pets from overheating

Overheating, heat stroke, paw burns from hot asphalt — these are just some of the dangers that dogs and cats may face.

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Abnormal heat, which repeatedly covered Prykarpattia this summer, poses a danger not only to people but also to pets. Due to high temperatures, dogs and cats can suffer heat stroke, overheat, or burn their paws on hot asphalt.

According to the words of a veterinarian, during the summer period owners most often turn to veterinarians due to heat strokes, overheating, and gastrointestinal problems caused by improper feeding. Injuries from traffic accidents, falls from heights, and infectious diseases in puppies and kittens also remain common.

The veterinarian emphasized that during intense heat, walks with animals should be moved to early morning or late evening.

Hot asphalt poses a particular danger to pets. Due to the high surface temperature, animals’ paws can get burns that cause severe pain.

Breeds with respiratory problems, especially pugs and bulldogs, are at the greatest risk of overheating. Due to the structure of their airways, such animals tolerate heat worse and get heat stroke faster.

The specialist also spoke about special footwear for dogs that can protect paws from hot surfaces. However, not every animal can be accustomed to wearing them.

Therefore, the main safety rules during heat remain walking during cool hours, avoiding hot surfaces, and carefully monitoring the condition of your pet.