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Without the sea, but with wonderful views: a Balkan country is unexpectedly gaining popularity among tourists

07:18, 5 August 2026
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Serbia is one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world.
Without the sea, but with wonderful views: a Balkan country is unexpectedly gaining popularity among tourists
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Serbia, which has no access to the sea, has entered the top ten countries with the fastest-growing tourism sector. By the end of 2026, the country may set a historic record for the number of tourists. This is reported by Starlap.

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In the first five months of 2026, the tourist flow in the country increased by almost 7% compared to the same period last year. According to the Minister of Tourism and Youth of Serbia, Husein Memic, the growth of domestic and inbound tourism was 6.8–6.9%, and by the end of the year, the country has every chance to set a record for the number of visitors.

Experts explain the positive dynamics by the favorable price-quality ratio of vacations, rich cultural heritage, and active development of tourism infrastructure. Serbia attracts more and more travelers not only from neighboring countries but also from distant ones.

One of the main factors of growth has been rural tourism. In recent years, the number of registered holiday estates has nearly tripled—from about 700 to over 2,000. The government considers this direction a priority, aiming to popularize Serbian villages and extend the tourist season.

Among the most promising tourist destinations this year are Golubac and the Danube region, which attract tourists with historical monuments and natural landscapes. Significant investments also contribute to the development of the Pešter and Novi Pazar regions, where tourism infrastructure is expanding and new services for visitors are emerging.

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