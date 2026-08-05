Not Just a Comfort Issue — When a Dog Lying on the Sofa Can Become Dangerous

It is okay to allow a dog on the sofa, but it is important that the pet knows how to respond to requests to leave the spot.

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Allowing a dog to lie on the sofa or not is a personal decision of the owner, not an indicator of proper pet training. The main thing is that the pet knows the house rules, obeys the owner’s commands, and does not pose a threat to itself or others.

As experts emphasize, the common belief that a dog on the sofa tries to "dominate" the human or become the "leader" of the family has no scientific basis. According to veterinarians, in most cases, the animal is simply looking for a comfortable place to rest near its owner.

At the same time, experts recommend teaching the dog to leave the sofa upon the owner’s request. For this, they advise using positive reinforcement — treats, play, or praise. This approach helps form proper behavior without stress for the animal.

Owners should pay special attention to hygiene. After walks, it is necessary to wipe the dog’s paws, regularly care for its coat, and use removable covers or blankets to protect the furniture.

Specialists also warn that for some animals, jumping onto the sofa independently can be harmful. This applies to small breed dogs, elderly pets, puppies, as well as animals with spinal diseases, after surgeries or injuries. In such cases, it is recommended to use special steps or ramps.

Additionally, access to the sofa is advised to be temporarily restricted for dogs that show aggression, guard their spot, or react negatively to a person’s approach. Under such circumstances, owners are recommended to consult a veterinarian or a dog trainer for behavior correction.

Experts emphasize that resting together with a dog is not a problem if the animal is well-trained, healthy, follows established rules, and the owner considers safety and hygiene issues.