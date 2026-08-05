August 5 — What Holiday Is Today and Main Events

On August 5, Ukraine and the world celebrate International Traffic Light Day.

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On Wednesday, August 5, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide. Several important events also happened on this day in the past.

On August 5, Ukraine and the world celebrate International Traffic Light Day. On this day in 1914, the first electric traffic light began operating in Cleveland, USA, which became the prototype of modern traffic control systems.

August 5 is also Underwear Day. This unofficial holiday originated in the USA as a way to draw attention to the role of underwear in everyday life, fashion, and self-expression. The holiday was initiated by the company Freshpair, which sells underwear to promote quality and comfortable products. Later, clothing brands, stores, and social media users adopted the idea.

Additionally, August 5 is World Oyster Day. This unofficial gastronomic holiday is dedicated to one of the most famous seafood delicacies and aims to promote oyster consumption culture, as well as draw attention to the sustainable development of oyster farms and the preservation of marine ecosystems.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On August 5, believers commemorate the Day of Saint Martyr Eustathius. He lived in the 3rd–4th centuries and served as a soldier in the Roman army for over 60 years. According to legends, he witnessed the miraculous appearance of the cross in the sky, which Emperor Constantine the Great saw before a decisive battle. After completing his military service, Eustathius settled in his hometown and devoted his life to prayer and serving God. When Emperor Julian the Apostate, who persecuted Christians, came to power, the saint openly condemned him for apostasy from the faith. For this, Eustathius was captured, tortured, and executed at about 110 years old.

Calendar of Important Events on August 5

1420 — Czech Taborites publish their program — the "12 Prague Articles," calling to eradicate luxury, eliminate moral evil, and abolish icon worship;

1583 — English navigator Humphrey Gilbert declares Newfoundland island as English property;

1772 — The first partition of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth takes place;

1789 — Serfdom is officially abolished in France;

1884 — The foundation of the first part of the Statue of Liberty in New York is laid;

1858 — The first transatlantic telegraph communication begins operating;

1886 — The first Ukrainian-language newspaper "America" is published in the USA;

1914 — The world’s first electric traffic lights are installed in Cleveland;

1924 — Polygamy is banned in Turkey;

1965 — War breaks out between India and Pakistan;

1991 — Athlete Serhii Bubka sets a world record in pole vaulting — 6 meters 10 centimeters;

2016 — The XXXI Summer Olympic Games officially open in Rio de Janeiro;

2022 — The President of Ukraine’s award "For the Defense of Ukraine" is established to recognize courage and defense of the country.

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