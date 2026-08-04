In Kryvyi Rih, a drunk driver caused an accident and put a dog behind the wheel, photo

After the accident, the man decided to "cover his tracks" in an unusual way.

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In Kryvyi Rih, a passenger car driver lost control and drove off the roadway onto the shoulder on the morning of 3 August.

According to preliminary data, the driver was significantly intoxicated. Losing control at speed, he allowed the car to veer into a ditch. Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident.

After the accident, the man decided to "cover his tracks" by placing a dog, which had been in the cabin with him, behind the wheel.

"The drunk driver put the dog behind the wheel and seriously offered the police officers who arrived at the scene to check the dog’s level of intoxication," writes vidomo.media.

The driver now faces administrative liability under Articles 130 and 124 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences.

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