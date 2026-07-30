When to go to court if a neighbor has unlawfully changed the boundary of the plot and "encroached" on your territory

Unlawful seizure of even a few meters of someone else's land plot can result in a fine for the offender, a court dispute, and an obligation to restore the legal boundaries of land use.

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Land disputes between neighbors occur much more often than it seems. The cause may be a relocated fence, an unlawfully installed utility structure, an extension, a new garage, or even a garden that gradually "encroached" on someone else’s territory. At the same time, not every conflict means intentional land seizure. Sometimes the problem arises due to old mistakes in setting boundaries, inaccuracies in documents, or different interpretations of cadastral plans.

However, regardless of the reasons, the law equally protects the right of the landowner. If part of the land is actually used by another person without legal grounds, the owner has the right to demand the restoration of their boundaries and compensation for damages caused.

What the law says

Ukrainian legislation directly protects the landowner’s right to their boundaries and provides mechanisms for restoring violated rights. If a neighbor unlawfully moved a fence, occupied part of the territory, or began using someone else’s land, the owner has the right to demand the removal of the violation and the return of the plot.

The rules of good neighborliness are defined in Chapter 17 of the Land Code of Ukraine. In particular:

Article 103 obliges owners to use their land plots in a way that causes neighbors as little inconvenience as possible (shading, noise, unpleasant odors, smoke, etc.)

Article 104 provides the obligation not to allow harmful effects on the neighboring plot

Article 106 establishes that owners of adjacent land plots must assist in determining common boundaries

Article 107 defines the procedure for restoring land plot boundaries in case of their loss or dispute.

Article 53-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for administrative liability for unlawful occupation of a land plot. For such a violation, a fine may be imposed on the guilty person.

If the conflict cannot be resolved amicably, the owner may go to court demanding the removal of obstacles to land use, restoration of boundaries, and, if grounds exist, compensation for damages.

It is the court decision that can oblige the offender to dismantle the fence, remove unlawfully constructed structures, or return the illegally occupied part of the land.

What is considered a violation of land plot boundaries

A violation is any unauthorized use of someone else’s land plot or its part. The determining factor is, for example, not the location of an old fence, but the data of the State Land Cadastre and ownership documents.

People do not always consciously seize someone else’s land. Often owners have used the plot for decades according to old boundaries that have not yet been entered into the cadastre, or previous owners installed fences with violations. Therefore, before demanding the dismantling of a fence, it is worth checking the documents and establishing the actual coordinates of the land plot.

If a neighbor moved the fence or occupied part of someone else’s territory, Article 212 of the Land Code of Ukraine applies. It directly provides that unlawfully occupied land must be returned to the lawful owner without any compensation to the offender, and restoring the territory to its previous state (including demolition of structures or fences) is carried out at the expense of the person who illegally occupied the land. The return of such a plot is carried out by court decision.

Where the owner should start

First of all, it is necessary to make sure that the land plot boundaries are officially defined. For this, you need to prepare: documents confirming ownership, an extract from the State Land Cadastre, a cadastral plan, technical land management documentation (if available).

If the boundaries are not actually marked on the ground, it is advisable to invite a certified land surveyor engineer. It is the geodetic measurements that allow establishing whether part of the land plot was really seized.

If the owner notices that the neighbor is using their land, it is advisable to quickly document the situation. Useful may be: photographs, video recordings, results of geodetic measurements, witness testimonies, correspondence with the neighbor. The more evidence collected, the easier it will be to prove your position in case of a court dispute.

Where to apply

After documenting the violation, the owner can contact the local self-government body. Village, settlement, and city councils have information about land plots and can consider the citizen’s appeal. According to the Law of Ukraine "On Citizens' Appeals," a response to the application must be provided within one month.

If dissatisfied with the decision made, the owner has the right to go to court. Also, in certain cases, issues of unlawful land occupation are handled by the State GeoCadastre authorities.

What is the principle of good neighborliness

Article 103 of the Land Code of Ukraine establishes the principle of good neighborliness. Owners of adjacent land plots must use the land so as not to create unnecessary obstacles or inconveniences for neighbors.

This concerns not only boundaries. Violations may include: pollution of neighboring territory, constant noise, creation of unpleasant odors, obstacles in land use, changes in land use negatively affecting neighbors.

What liability threatens for unlawful land seizure

Unlawful occupation of a land plot can have several types of legal consequences. Depending on the circumstances, the offender may face:

an administrative fine

an obligation to vacate the illegally occupied land

dismantling of unlawfully installed structures

compensation for material damage to the owner

termination of the right to use the land plot.

In cases where illegal actions caused significant damage or contain signs of a crime, criminal liability may also arise.

How to officially restore boundaries

If it becomes necessary to correct land plot boundaries, the procedure usually consists of several stages. The owner needs to: order technical land management documentation, conduct geodetic works, mark the land plot boundaries on the ground, agree on boundaries with neighboring owners, and if necessary, make changes to the State Land Cadastre.

If an agreement with the neighbor is not reached, the final decision may be made by the court.

Can the court order to remove the fence

If an expert examination confirms that the fence is installed on someone else’s territory, the court may: order the return of unlawfully occupied land, dismantle the fence, remove structures, compensate for damages caused. The decisive factors will be not the parties' explanations, but land management documents, cadastral data, and results of geodetic measurements.

Land conflicts are rarely resolved by emotions or words alone. If there is suspicion that part of the plot is used illegally, the best solution is not to quarrel with the neighbor, but to check documents, document the violation, and contact competent authorities. Official boundary establishment and proper evidence most often become decisive arguments in defending property rights.

Previously, the Supreme Court also expressed its opinion regarding the rules of good neighborliness in a dispute about installing a video surveillance camera between neighbors. The court concluded that the mere presence of a camera is not a violation of rights if it is not proven that it actually interferes with private life or otherwise violates the neighbor’s rights.

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