The mere fact of mobilization does not prevent becoming a guardian, but this is not enough: The Supreme Court explained when a serviceman can be denied

The Supreme Court confirmed that a mobilized serviceman can be a guardian, but only if there is a properly substantiated submission from the guardianship authority and evidence of his ability to perform such duties.

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The issue of appointing guardians for incapacitated persons becomes especially relevant under martial law, when candidates for guardianship are often servicemen. In the ruling dated July 28, 2026, in case No. 465/6931/24, the Third Judicial Panel of the Cassation Civil Court within the Supreme Court clarified under what conditions a mobilized person can be appointed guardian and what circumstances the court is obliged to verify.

Case circumstances

The father applied to the court with a petition to declare his adult son incapacitated and requested to appoint the husband of the son’s niece as his guardian. The petitioner stated that his son has been a person with a Group I disability since childhood, suffers from a mental illness, and requires constant care. The parents themselves, due to old age and health condition, claimed they can no longer provide proper care.

The petitioner believed that the candidate for guardian maintained close relations with his son, provided care, enjoyed his trust, and could ensure proper guardianship. The guardianship authority also submitted to the court a proposal on the advisability of appointing this person as guardian.

The court of first instance recognized the son as incapacitated but denied the appointment of the proposed candidate as guardian. The appellate court agreed with this conclusion. The incapacitated person’s parents and the guardian candidate appealed these decisions to the Supreme Court only regarding the refusal to appoint the guardian.

Position of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court indicated that a systematic analysis of part one of Article 60 of the Civil Code of Ukraine and part one of Article 300 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine leads to the conclusion that a mandatory condition for the court to appoint a specific individual as guardian of an incapacitated person is the presence of a submission from the guardianship authority regarding the advisability of appointing that particular person as guardian.

The court noted that the submission of the guardianship authority is advisory in nature and cannot be an independent means of protecting the violated right. This document can only be assessed together with other evidence in the case when deciding on the substance of the issue for which it was prepared.

The Supreme Court stated that the list of restrictions for appointment as guardian, defined by Article 64 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, is exhaustive and does not include military service as a ground.

The court pointed out that the structure of this article does not provide for a restriction on appointing a person as guardian due to their military service, including in connection with mobilization.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the fact of being on military service due to mobilization is not a legislative obstacle to appointment as guardian. Moreover, the legislation provides a mechanism for exercising the right to guardianship not by restricting or prohibiting the appointment of a mobilized serviceman as guardian, but by establishing grounds for his release from military service.

The legislation on military service, mobilization, and mobilization training not only does not prohibit appointing a serviceman as guardian but establishes the consequences of such appointment — release of the person from military service, including due to mobilization.

At the same time, the Supreme Court stressed that when appointing a guardian, it is necessary to consider, in particular, the personal relationship between the guardian and the ward, which will ensure the normal livelihood of the ward. The ability of the person to exercise the powers of a guardian is verified by the guardianship authority, which expresses proposals on the advisability of appointing the guardian.

The court noted that when submitting a proposal, the guardianship authority must take into account the interests of the person under guardianship as much as possible. Such a submission must be properly substantiated and comply with the legal requirements regarding its content.

The Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the previous instances that in this case the submission of the guardianship authority did not contain proper justification as to why the proposed candidate should be appointed guardian, did not include an analysis of his ability to perform such duties, did not consider the presence of other close persons who could act as guardians, and did not confirm proper verification of the candidate according to the Rules of Guardianship and Custody.

The Supreme Court also noted that the candidate for guardian is the husband of the incapacitated person’s niece, i.e., he is not directly related to him. Moreover, the incapacitated person has lived with his parents since birth, while the candidate lives separately and is serving in the military. The case materials did not contain substantiated explanations of how he intends to provide constant care.

Also, the courts established that the case materials do not contain sufficient evidence of the parents' inability to provide guardianship. Mere references to pension age and illnesses do not prove that they cannot perform the functions of guardians. Furthermore, the parties did not provide evidence confirming personal relations between the guardian candidate and the ward.

Separately, the Supreme Court referred to the legal position of the United Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court, according to which the mere fact of a serviceman performing military service by conscription during mobilization cannot be grounds for refusal to appoint him as guardian of a person recognized as incapacitated.

In such cases, it is necessary to clarify the presence of other persons who can be guardians, assess their ability to perform the functions of a guardian, investigate the genuineness of the serviceman’s intentions to ensure the rights and interests of the ward, and consider the criteria defined by the Rules of Guardianship and Custody.

Thus, the Supreme Court left the cassation appeal without satisfaction and the decisions of the previous instances unchanged.

The court confirmed that mobilization or military service is not an independent ground for refusal to appoint a guardian. At the same time, appointment is possible only if there is a duly motivated submission from the guardianship authority and sufficient evidence that the candidate is capable of ensuring proper protection of the rights and interests of the incapacitated person, primarily based on their best interests.

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