The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

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The Verkhovna Rada proposes a significant update to the rules for subsoil use. On the VR website, draft law No. 15454 has been registered, which provides amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Subsoil and a number of other legislative acts aimed at making the system of obtaining special permits more predictable, detailed, and clear both for the state and for business.

The document concerns almost all key stages of subsoil users' activities – from the formation of subsoil plots and conducting electronic auctions to making changes to special permits, extending usage terms, and implementing production sharing agreements.

The subsoil plot receives a clear definition for the first time

One of the fundamental innovations of the draft law is the introduction in the Code of a separate definition of the term "subsoil plot". Currently, the Code only contains definitions of subsoil as part of the earth’s crust. The draft law proposes to specify that a subsoil plot is a spatially defined part of the earth’s crust with established geographic coordinates, area, boundaries, and depth to which a special permit may apply.

Effectively, this means that each usage object will be clearly delineated before it is put up for auction.

Auctions will become more transparent

Significant changes are also proposed regarding the conduct of electronic auctions. The draft law explicitly states that the electronic auction system must provide continuous open access for observers to the auction process. Additionally: each announcement will concern only one lot, information about the subsoil plot will be formed based on a complete package of auction documentation, and the document package will contain significantly more technical information about the object.

The authors of the document explain this by the need to make the procedure as transparent as possible and minimize the possibility of ambiguous interpretation of the plot parameters.

Different auction timing for different minerals

The project also changes the time frames between the auction announcement and its conduct. It is proposed that electronic auctions will be held:

after 90 calendar days – for oil, natural gas, and condensate; after 60 calendar days – for plots of strategic and critical importance;

after 20 calendar days – for other types of minerals.

If the first auction does not take place, a repeat auction will be scheduled after 15 calendar days, with the same period provided for the second repeat auction.

Thus, the draft law simultaneously allows more time to prepare for complex auctions concerning strategic resources and reduces waiting times for other categories of subsoil.

One participant is not a reason to cancel the auction

Another fundamental change concerns cases when only one applicant registers for the auction. Currently, such situations effectively mean the auction is canceled.

The draft law proposes a different approach. If after the application submission period only one participant is registered, the system automatically generates a protocol, and the auction is considered held. The sole participant becomes the winner if their sealed price proposal is not lower than the starting price. The final permit cost will be determined as their proposal increased by one auction step.

Thus, the government aims to avoid situations where the process must be restarted due to lack of competition.

New document requirements

The project also details the package of documents required to initiate the sale of a special permit. In particular, the situational plan must include:

boundaries of the subsoil plot

geographic coordinates of corner points in the WGS 84 system

area of the plot

for underground waters – coordinates of water intake facilities.

Additionally, the permitting authority must prepare auction documentation using state geospatial data and indicate information about protected environmental areas, cultural heritage sites, and coastal protective strips.

The document also changes the deadlines for certain administrative decisions. In particular, the decision to announce an auction is proposed to be made not within 25 but within 30 working days. At the same time, it is provided that if the last day of any procedural deadline falls on a weekend or holiday, it is postponed to the nearest working day.

Changes to special permits

The draft law expands the list of cases when changes can be made to a special subsoil use permit. A new ground will be the conclusion of a production sharing agreement by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It also clarifies the procedure for making changes to the agreement on subsoil use conditions. Besides correcting technical errors, changes can be made in cases of:

the need to exclude provisions that have lost relevance due to legislative changes

other cases directly provided for by the Code on Subsoil.

At the same time, instead of simply entering information into the state register, it is proposed to sign the agreement in a new edition.

Automatic extension no longer applies to all

A special permit for mineral extraction is granted after conducting an examination and evaluation of explored mineral reserves in the manner established by law or approval of forecast (prospective) mineral resources by the State Commission of Ukraine on Mineral Reserves, subject to subsequent approval of such reserves, based on a special permit for subsoil use.

The draft law separately clarifies the rules for extending the validity period of special permits. The general rule remains unchanged – special permits for geological study are not extended. At the same time, an exception is made for cases of automatic extension provided for by other provisions of the Code.

Meanwhile, the holder of such a special permit for geological study, including pilot-industrial development of minerals with subsequent extraction (industrial development of deposits), has the right to obtain a special permit for mineral extraction under paragraph 1 of part one of article 162 of this Code, if they, regardless of the date of approval of mineral reserves, submitted documents for obtaining a special permit for mineral extraction within the time frame established by law.

In addition, the document clarifies the grounds for refusal to extend the validity of special permits and make changes to them, as well as provides for the loss of the right to obtain or extend a permit in case of non-payment of the relevant fee within 30 working days.

Guarantees for strategic investors

A separate block of changes concerns investors working with plots of strategic or critical importance and oil and gas-bearing subsoil.

For them, it is proposed to enshrine the principle of legislative stability. It is effectively envisaged that during the validity period of the special permit, the legislation in force at the time of its receipt will apply, except in cases where new provisions:

reduce the tax burden

simplify regulation

soften the responsibility of the subsoil user

concern defense, national security, ecology, or tax legislation.

It is also proposed to limit the ability of local authorities to make decisions that narrow the rights of subsoil users defined by special permits or subsoil use agreements.

One of the most controversial blocks of draft law No. 15454 is changes to the transitional provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Subsoil. They concern companies already operating under special permits, as well as potential investors in strategic deposits.

When a special permit can be obtained without an auction

The document preserves the right of certain subsoil users to obtain a permit for extraction without participating in electronic auctions. This concerns cases when a company: already has a special permit for geological study, has conducted geological study of the plot at its own expense, carried out a reserves assessment approved by the State Commission of Ukraine on Mineral Reserves, and applied for a special permit for extraction within the legally defined period.

At the same time, the draft law clarifies that this possibility will also apply to oil and gas-bearing subsoil, and the wording of the norms will become clearer.

New rules for holders of old special permits

Separate provisions concern holders of special permits obtained before the legislative amendments. If they have not yet approved mineral reserves but their permit validity was extended no more than once, they will also have the opportunity to obtain a new permit without an auction. However, the draft law now establishes a specific deadline – no later than 24 months after the law enters into force.

Thus, the legislator effectively sets a transitional period for completing already started projects.

Separate rules for scientific polygons

Another innovation concerns subsoil users operating under special permits for creating geological territories or objects of scientific significance. They are also proposed to have the opportunity to obtain an extraction permit without an auction if geological studies were conducted at their own expense and reserves approved.

At the same time, this right can be exercised only within two years after the law comes into effect.

Clarification of mining allotments

The document also clarifies the rules regarding mining allotments. While the Code currently only states that they are necessary for underground mining methods, the draft law specifies that this concerns mines and pits. Additionally, it separately notes that mining workings are allowed within the mining allotment.

New rules for handling associated formation waters

A separate block of changes concerns work with associated formation waters. Currently, subsoil users can extract mineralized underground waters for oil and gas industry needs without a special water use permit and inject associated and wastewater back into formations. The draft law significantly expands these possibilities.

It proposes to explicitly allow the return of associated formation waters not only within their own subsoil plot but also to another oil and gas-bearing plot equipped with a special absorption well. At the same time, it establishes the requirement that such water must meet the parameters defined in the project documentation of the respective plot.

Changes regarding the validity periods of special permits

The actual terms of subsoil use remain essentially unchanged – up to 20 years for onshore projects and up to 30 years for works on the continental shelf and in the exclusive economic maritime zone.

At the same time, the draft law aligns terminology with current legislation, replacing the word "land" with "onshore".

Fewer grounds for suspending special permits

Another change concerns the grounds for temporary suspension of a special permit. It is proposed to exclude from the relevant article the requirement for the mandatory presence of an act on granting a mining allotment as a separate ground for suspending subsoil use rights.

Other requirements remain – availability of documents for the land plot, environmental impact assessment conclusion, and other documents provided by law.

The procedure for restoring the validity of a special permit after eliminating violations or changing sanction restrictions on the subsoil user is also clarified.

Updated rules for special investment agreements

The draft law also proposes amendments to the Law "On State Support for Investment Projects with Significant Investments." In particular, among the forms of state support, a new mechanism appears – the possibility of exempting the investor from compensating landowners of state and communal land during the implementation of an investment project.

At the same time, such a benefit will not apply to compensation for residential buildings, production buildings, and other structures. Additionally, the draft law allows changing forms of state support after concluding a special investment agreement by making amendments to it.

It is also proposed to include in the total amount of state support the sums of money not received by budgets due to the investor’s exemption from compensating relevant land damages.

Effectively, draft law No. 15454 proposes a comprehensive update of the rules for the subsoil use market. The authors expect that the proposed changes will make procedures more predictable, reduce administrative barriers, and increase the investment attractiveness of the Ukrainian subsoil use sector, while maintaining state control over the use of strategic natural resources.

If the Verkhovna Rada supports the document, a significant part of the procedures in the field of subsoil use will be carried out under the new rules.

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