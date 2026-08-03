Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

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Despite public calls to expand the “eRecovery” program to housing located in temporarily occupied territories, bill No. 13136, which is supposed to introduce such changes, has remained unconsidered for over a year.

The bill was registered on March 26, 2025. The document has already received conclusions from the Main Scientific and Expert Department and the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada. Additionally, it was included in the agenda of the fifteenth session of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation. However, as of July 30, 2026, the parliament has not yet reviewed it.

The bill concerns amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On Compensation for Damage and Destruction of Certain Categories of Real Estate Objects as a Result of Hostilities, Terrorist Acts, Sabotage Caused by Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine, and the State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed Due to Hostilities, Terrorist Acts, Sabotage Caused by Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine,” as well as to a number of other legislative acts aimed at improving the compensation mechanism and accounting of real estate.

The need for amendments is justified by the fact that the current Law No. 2923 established a compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed property, but its practical application revealed several gaps.

In particular, it concerns the need to extend compensation to objects damaged or destroyed since February 19, 2014, introduce mechanisms for comprehensive restoration of apartment buildings, and improve procedures to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and speed up application processing.

Compensation proposed to be extended to housing destroyed since 2014

One of the key innovations of the bill is extending the compensation mechanism to housing damaged or destroyed starting from February 19, 2014. The authors explicitly call the current restrictions discriminatory and propose to abolish them.

Effectively, this means that the compensation mechanism should cover property lost since the beginning of Russian armed aggression, including in territories occupied as early as 2014.

Moreover, the bill proposes to replace the wording “hostilities, terrorist acts, sabotage” in the law with a broader term — “armed aggression.” According to the authors, this will allow consideration not only of destruction caused by the use of weapons but also cases where housing was lost due to actions or inaction of occupation administrations, such as demolition of buildings or rendering them uninhabitable.

Remote inspection instead of commission visits

Another important change concerns objects currently inaccessible.

The bill proposes introducing the use of Earth remote sensing information products and allowing photo and video documentation of destroyed property in combat zones by one or several commission members, rather than requiring the entire commission to be present.

Additionally, it proposes prohibiting refusal to accept compensation applications due to inability to review them, lack of funding, or inability to conduct inspections at the time of document submission.

The bill also provides for special compensation features for real estate objects located in apartment buildings. Such buildings are proposed to be restored comprehensively, including non-residential premises and premises owned by legal entities. In case the owner of the only housing in an apartment building refuses the restored apartment, they are offered a housing certificate to purchase new housing, and the restored apartment is transferred to communal ownership for use as social housing.

Furthermore, the bill proposes to add foreigners and stateless persons legally residing in Ukraine, as well as legal entities, to the list of compensation recipients. At the same time, this right will not extend to persons associated with the aggressor state.

Priority — those who lost their only housing

The bill also changes the approach to payment priority. Compensation is proposed to be provided first for housing that is the only residence of the family. The authors believe this will allow a fairer distribution of limited budget resources.

It is also proposed to extend the application submission period after the termination or cancellation of martial law from one to three years and to prohibit the seizure not only of funds in the special account but also of the housing certificate itself.

Funding problem

Despite the proposed changes, the authors acknowledge that the bill does not solve the funding deficit problem. In particular, no separate document on financial and economic justification has been submitted with the draft law.

The existing funding volume does not cover all needs caused by large-scale destruction, and after the law is adopted, compensations will be made according to the state’s financial capabilities. However, the authors believe that the proposed priority for payments for the only housing will allow a fairer distribution of available resources.

The bill is recommended for adoption in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development recommended that parliament include bill No. 13136 in the agenda and adopt it in the first reading as a basis.

At the same time, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus expressed remarks on the bill, the Budget Committee pointed out its impact on state and local budgets, and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine did not support the legislative initiative.

The bill could become an effective compensation mechanism for housing damaged or destroyed in temporarily occupied territories, but its implementation remains an open question.

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