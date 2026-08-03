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Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

13:30, 3 August 2026
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The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.
Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court
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Failure to respond to a lawyer’s request by itself does not provide grounds for applying to an administrative or civil court demanding to compel the provision of information. If an official ignores a lawyer’s request, a special method of protection is to hold them administratively liable under Article 212-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

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This conclusion was reached by the Cassation Civil Court in the ruling dated July 17, 2026, in case No. 320/30984/25, reviewing a case filed by a lawyer against the Association of Co-owners of an Apartment Building (OSBB).

According to the case materials, the lawyer, acting in the interests of a client, submitted a lawyer’s request to the OSBB, asking to provide copies of the minutes of the general meeting of co-owners, the board’s decision on the election of the chairperson, audit committee reports, financial statements, information about bank accounts, cash balances, details of all payments, as well as copies of tax declarations for 2023–2024. Since no response was received within the legally established period, the lawyer applied to the court demanding to recognize the OSBB’s inaction as unlawful and to compel the provision of all requested information and documents.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court refused to open proceedings. The court concluded that the dispute is not public-law because the OSBB is not a subject of governmental authority, and the requested information is not public. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal agreed with these conclusions and left the ruling unchanged.

Supreme Court’s Conclusions

The Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the lower courts that the OSBB in these legal relations is not a subject of governmental authority within the meaning of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine. The court noted that the association of co-owners of an apartment building is a legal entity created by apartment and non-residential premises owners for managing, maintaining, and using common property.

The court concluded that the information the lawyer sought to obtain is not public within the meaning of the Law of Ukraine "On Access to Public Information." This information concerns the activities of the OSBB, and the right to receive it is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Associations of Co-owners of Apartment Buildings" and the Law of Ukraine "On the Features of Exercising Ownership Rights in an Apartment Building" to enable co-owners to exercise their rights regarding the management of common property.

The Supreme Court also noted that according to the Law of Ukraine "On Advocacy and Advocacy Activity," refusal, untimely, or incomplete provision of information in response to a lawyer’s request entails liability established by law. Such liability is provided by Article 212-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, which establishes administrative liability for unlawful refusal to provide information or failure to respond to a lawyer’s request. As the court stated, this mechanism is a special method of protecting a lawyer’s right. In case of failure to respond to a lawyer’s request, the lawyer has the right to apply to the relevant bar council, which prepares materials on the administrative offense and submits them to the court for consideration.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court emphasized that in this case, the lawsuit was filed by the lawyer in their own name, although the lawyer’s request was sent in connection with providing legal assistance to a client. The court indicated that the lawyer should challenge the inaction regarding the failure to provide information in the interests of the client, not in their own name. If the necessary documents are required for court proceedings, they may be requested by the court upon the relevant motion of a party to the process.

As a result of the review, the Supreme Court partially satisfied the cassation appeal.

The court amended the reasoning parts of the decisions of the lower courts, noting that they mistakenly classified the dispute as civil jurisdiction. At the same time, the Supreme Court agreed that this dispute is not subject to consideration under administrative proceedings, as the plaintiff chose an improper method of protecting their right. The other parts of the court decisions remain unchanged.

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