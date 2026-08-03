Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 981, which repealed previous acts of 2024 and introduced a new procedure for the state’s interaction with those liable for military service. The document defines the mechanism for maintaining the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists, as well as the verification of the validity of military registration documents by a consular officer of a Ukrainian diplomatic mission abroad.

Thus, the new rules concern not only the technical maintenance of the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists, but also establish a mechanism for controlling citizens who are abroad.

Expansion of the Register’s functionality

The Register is defined as an information and communication system owned by the state represented by the Ministry of Defense. Its main tasks now include not only accounting but also identification of citizens, informational support for the staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the formation of military registration documents in electronic form.

The main goal of the changes is maximum automation of processes: from identifying a person to holding them accountable. An important change is that the Register is now used to generate materials on administrative offenses that fall under the competence of the Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support and Social Protection.

Previously, the preparation of documents for administrative liability was largely done manually by TRC employees, but now the Register can automatically generate the relevant materials based on the information it contains.

Automation can accelerate the detection of violations and the preparation of materials in administrative offense cases. At the same time, if the Register contains outdated or inaccurate data, there is a risk of generating materials regarding persons whose information does not correspond to actual circumstances. This may require further appeal or correction of data in accordance with the established legal procedure.

It should be noted that even in the presence of violations of military registration rules, TRC are obliged to act exclusively in the manner prescribed by law. Legislation provides for holding a person administratively liable under Articles 210 and 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses by drawing up a protocol or issuing a ruling by an authorized TRC official. Only after such a procedural decision is made can the relevant information be entered into the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists.

Data on administrative liability under Articles 210 and 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses may be entered into the Register, indicating the date, number, and content of the protocol or ruling. However, the law does not provide for entering information about alleged "violations of military registration rules" into the Register without proper administrative proceedings and the adoption of a procedural decision prescribed by law.

The Register has ceased to be just a database. From now on, it performs not only an accounting but also a procedural function, ensuring the automated formation of materials (documents) in administrative offense cases. These materials are used by TRC officials during proceedings and when deciding on holding a person administratively liable.

Synchronization with the State Tax Service and the State Migration Service

The resolution introduces a mechanism for a one-time large-scale update of data in the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists.

The State Tax Service must, within 90 calendar days, transfer to the Ministry of Defense information about Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 60 contained in the State Register of Individuals — Taxpayers. The received data will be used to update the Register’s information and create records for persons whose information is missing.

This mechanism allows significantly expanding the completeness of the Register and automatically creating or updating records based on information from state registers without the need for the person to personally contact TRC.

In practice, this means that the state gains the ability to create or update accounting records for the vast majority of persons subject to military registration using data from other state registers. This greatly reduces dependence on citizens' personal visits to enter initial information.

Consular services and military registration documents

Resolution No. 981 also details the procedure for verifying military registration documents when providing consular services to Ukrainian citizens abroad.

Thus, men aged 18 to 60 who apply for consular actions must submit a military registration document in electronic form, except in cases explicitly provided by law (including the issuance of documents for return to Ukraine).

The consul verifies the validity of the military registration document through the "e-Consul" information system, which interacts with the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists in real time.

If the military registration document does not meet the established requirements or the law links the possibility of performing the relevant consular action to the presence of a valid document, such consular action may be refused.

The resolution effectively integrates military registration verification into the procedure for providing most consular services to men aged 18 to 60. This means that the relevance of data in the Register and the presence of a valid military registration document become a necessary condition for obtaining a significant portion of consular services abroad.

Automatic military registration abroad

One of the main changes introduced by Resolution 981 is the introduction of a mechanism for automatic military registration of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

If, during an appeal to a foreign diplomatic institution, it is found that information about the person is missing in the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists, such a person may be automatically registered for military service with the formation of the corresponding electronic military registration document.

The resolution provides that such registration is carried out without undergoing a military medical commission. A medical examination is not a condition for the initial entry of information into the Register and the issuance of an electronic military registration document.

This mechanism will allow the state to carry out military registration and form an electronic military registration document remotely, without the citizen’s personal arrival at TRC or undergoing a military medical commission. At the same time, the issue of determining fitness for military service is resolved according to the procedure established by law and is not part of this procedure.

What do the changes mean for those liable for military service?

The integration of the Register with the databases of the State Tax Service, State Migration Service, and other state bodies practically eliminates gaps in military registration. Data will be automatically cross-checked and updated between state information systems.

For many administrative and consular procedures, the relevance of military registration data becomes a mandatory condition. Applying for certain state services will simultaneously mean checking information in the Register.

The introduction of such new digital mechanisms may raise a number of practical issues, including the need for prompt correction of errors or outdated information in the Register. The more administrative procedures are transferred to electronic format, the more important the uninterrupted operation of the "Trembita", "e-Consul", and Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists systems becomes. Technical failures or incorrect data can directly affect the realization of citizens' rights, including when receiving consular services abroad.

Automation of procedures should not replace the legally prescribed procedure for holding persons administratively liable. Errors in the Register or improper verification of information may lead to the need to appeal TRC decisions.

Resolution 981 will be a serious test both for state bodies and the legal community. Automation of military registration will inevitably increase the number of disputes regarding the accuracy of Register data, the legality of automatically generated materials on administrative offenses, and decisions made based on digital data.

The state is effectively completing the transition to a digital military registration model, where key processes are based on the integration of state registers and automated information exchange. At the same time, the effectiveness of this system will be determined not only by its technical capabilities but also by adherence to the rule of law, proper legal procedure, and guarantees of judicial protection.

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