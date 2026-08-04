Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

The notarized consent of one spouse for the other to receive a loan does not exempt from joint liability if it is not proven that the funds were used not in the interests of the family.

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The Supreme Court, in the composition of the panel of judges of the First Judicial Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court, by the ruling dated July 22, 2026, in case No. 757/1863/25-ц, considered a dispute regarding the recovery of debt under a loan agreement from the wife of the deceased borrower as a joint debtor.

The Supreme Court confirmed that the presumption of common family interests also applies to debt obligations, and the burden of disproving it lies with the spouse who denies the family nature of the transaction.

Case circumstances

The lender filed a lawsuit to recover $1.1 million from the borrower’s wife as the unpaid part of the loan.

The courts established that in October 2016, the borrower received a loan of $2.5 million. On the eve of concluding the agreement, his wife provided notarized written consent for her husband to receive this loan "on terms and at his discretion".

In 2018, the borrower repaid $1.4 million, but the remaining debt remained unpaid. After the borrower’s death, the creditor turned to his wife as a joint debtor demanding payment of $1.1 million, but she did not comply.

The court of first instance dismissed the claim, concluding that the loan agreement was not concluded in the interests of the family. The appellate court overturned this decision and satisfied the claim, noting that the wife’s written consent and the absence of evidence that the funds were used not in the interests of the family provide grounds to consider her a joint debtor.

In the cassation appeal, the defendant insisted that the plaintiff did not prove the use of funds in the interests of the family, and the consent to receive the loan "on terms and at his discretion" does not mean that she agreed to bear responsibility for the debt.

Supreme Court’s position

The Supreme Court indicated that the institution of marriage implies the emergence of a close connection between spouses, and therefore the legislator established a presumption of common interests of spouses and family.

The court noted that the presumption of joint property can be rebutted, but the burden of proving the circumstances necessary to rebut it lies with the spouse who challenges it.

The Supreme Court stated that an agreement concluded by one spouse in the interests of the family creates obligations for the other spouse if the property obtained under the agreement was used in the interests of the family, and when concluding agreements by one spouse, it is assumed that he acts with the consent of the other spouse.

The court cited the legal conclusion of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court that the legal regime of joint shared ownership of spouses implies the indivisibility of spouses' obligations, which in essence indicates the joint nature of such obligations, despite the absence in the law of a direct indication of joint liability of spouses for obligations arising from transactions made in the interests of the family.

The Supreme Court drew attention to the fact that the death of a joint debtor does not terminate the obligation of the remaining joint debtors to the creditor and does not change its scope and conditions of fulfillment.

Assessing the specific circumstances of the dispute, the court noted that the loan agreement was concluded with the written consent of the borrower’s wife, and she did not disprove that the funds received by her husband under the loan agreement were used in the interests of the family, i.e., she did not rebut the presumption of joint property of spouses, which also implies the indivisibility of spouses' obligations.

Therefore, the appellate court correctly concluded that there are grounds to recover the unpaid loan amount from the defendant.

The Supreme Court separately emphasized that an adult legally capable person, by giving written consent to her husband to conclude a loan agreement and receive a loan of $2,500,000, should have considered the legal consequences associated with acquiring funds and incurring obligations under this transaction.

The court also noted that the wording in the consent statement "on terms and at his discretion" only indicates that the husband could determine the terms of the agreement and the procedure for its execution at his own discretion, and not that the funds under the loan agreement were received by him as personal property.

Moreover, the Supreme Court stressed that the defendant had the opportunity to present her objections during the consideration of the case in the courts of first and appellate instances, and new evidence submitted already in cassation proceedings cannot be examined due to the limits of case review by the cassation court.

The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal and left the appellate court’s ruling unchanged.

The court confirmed that the notarized consent of one spouse for the other to receive a significant loan, in the absence of evidence that the funds were used not in the interests of the family, does not rebut the presumption of the family nature of the transaction. In such a case, the other spouse bears joint liability for the unpaid debt, and the death of the direct borrower does not terminate the obligation of the other joint debtor to the creditor.

Read also: an heir can recover a loan debt if the transfer of money is confirmed by an IOU — Cassation Civil Court of the Supreme Court.

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