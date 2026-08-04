Fine, reprimand, or imprisonment: what threatens a doctor for disclosing patient data

Disclosing information about a patient's health condition without legal grounds can result not only in disciplinary action for a medical worker but also in civil or even criminal liability.

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A medical record, test results, diagnosis, or even the very fact of visiting a doctor—all this belongs to information protected by law. At the same time, there are situations when medical confidentiality can be disclosed without the patient’s consent.

Where is the boundary between a person’s right to privacy and the legal grounds for transferring medical information, what guarantees of personal data protection are provided by law, and what civil, disciplinary, administrative, or criminal liability a doctor may face—this is discussed further in the material by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper".

What is medical confidentiality

The concept of medical confidentiality is primarily defined by Article 40 of the Fundamentals of Ukrainian Health Legislation. Medical confidentiality includes information that became known to medical workers or other persons during the performance of professional or official duties. It concerns not only information about the patient’s illness but also the results of medical examinations, tests, treatment, and diagnostics.

The law explicitly prohibits disclosing such information except in cases defined by legislation. At the same time, even when information is used in educational processes or scientific research, the patient’s identity must remain anonymous.

Legislation defines medical information as information about a person’s medical care or its results, presented according to established requirements. Medical information includes:

the fact of a person seeking medical help

diagnosis and medical history

results of medical examinations and tests

information about health status

information about treatment, planned medical interventions, and disease prognosis

any documents containing information about a person’s health.

In fact, any personal data that allows conclusions about a person’s physical or mental condition belong to confidential medical information.

The law guarantees confidentiality

A person’s right not to disclose information about their health is guaranteed by several normative acts, including:

Article 32 of the Constitution of Ukraine,

Law of Ukraine "On Information",

Law of Ukraine "On Personal Data Protection",

Articles 285–286 of the Civil Code of Ukraine,

Articles 39, 39-1, and 40 of the Fundamentals of Ukrainian Health Legislation.

These documents establish the principle that information about a person’s health is confidential information with restricted access.

A doctor must ensure that third parties do not gain access to such data. This applies to electronic records, medical documentation, test results, correspondence, photographs, video materials, and any other information carriers.

How the electronic health care system works

Legislation allows processing patients' personal data in a central database without obtaining separate written consent if such information is used for diagnosis, medical care, treatment, or the functioning of the electronic health care system.

Access to these data is granted only to entities defined by law:

National Health Service of Ukraine

doctors and other medical workers, health care institutions with the appropriate license

certain public health authorities within their powers.

All of them are obliged to comply with personal data protection laws and requirements for maintaining medical confidentiality.

A patient has the right to access information about their own health status, learn who and for what purpose processes their personal data, demand correction of inaccurate information, and may appeal to the court or the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in case of violation of confidentiality rights.

When medical confidentiality can be disclosed without the patient’s consent

There are exceptions when a doctor or medical institution has the right, and sometimes the obligation, to transfer such information to third parties. All these cases are clearly defined by law.

For example, if the patient is a child or legally incapacitated person. In such cases, information about their health is provided to parents, adoptive parents, guardians, or custodians.

Fiancés can learn the results of medical examinations. This right is provided by part 4 of Article 30 of the Family Code. Fiancés may be informed of medical examination results if conducted before marriage.

In criminal proceedings—only by court decision. A request from an investigator or prosecutor alone does not automatically grant access to medical confidentiality. Access is possible only through the procedure of temporary access to things and documents according to Articles 159 and 162 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Usually, a ruling of the investigating judge is required.

A lawyer also cannot always obtain medical documents. They must confirm their authority to act on behalf of the client—by a legal aid agreement or a separate written consent from the client to receive confidential information.

A special procedure applies to psychiatric care. Such information may be transferred for organizing treatment of a person with a severe mental disorder, upon written request of the court, prosecutor, investigator, probation authority, in cases directly provided by law. The circle of persons who can receive such information is significantly limited.

Information about HIV status also has a special protection regime. It may be transferred:

to the patient themselves, parents, or legal representatives—if the patient is a minor

to other persons—only in cases defined by law or by court decision

to other medical workers only for patient treatment

to public health institutions—for epidemiological surveillance.

After a person’s death, family members have the right to receive certain information. To do this, they must confirm their family status with appropriate documents.

When information is transferred without the patient’s consent

There are specific cases when information can be transferred without the patient’s consent, namely: in case of threat to the life or health of others, upon detection of domestic violence against a child, during epidemiological surveillance, and in cases directly provided by special laws.

Even with legal grounds, a medical worker must disclose only the amount of information necessary to achieve the relevant purpose.

What liability threatens for disclosing medical confidentiality

Violation of a patient’s right to confidentiality can have serious consequences. If a person suffered moral or material damage due to illegal disclosure of medical information, they have the right to go to court. In such cases, the patient may demand compensation for material damage, moral damages, and refutation of false information if it was disseminated.

The most severe liability is provided by Article 145 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—when a medical worker or another person who became aware of information during professional or official duties intentionally disclosed medical confidentiality, causing serious consequences for the patient. This includes cases where disclosure led to significant harm to health, psychological state, reputation, or other serious consequences.

Article 188-39 of the Code of Administrative Offenses provides fines for violations of personal data protection legislation. Liability may arise for failure to notify the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights about personal data processing when required by law, untimely notification, or submission of false information.

Fines depend on the offender and may reach: for citizens from 100 to 200 non-taxable minimum incomes, for officials and entrepreneurs—from 200 to 400 non-taxable minimum incomes.

Employers also apply disciplinary measures. If a medical worker violated confidentiality requirements regarding patient information, they may be reprimanded, subjected to other disciplinary sanctions, or, in cases defined by law, dismissed.

Disciplinary liability does not exclude simultaneous civil, administrative, or criminal liability.

Supreme Court practice

The Supreme Court has already formed important legal approaches regarding the protection of medical information.

1. Supreme Court: a medical record may be provided by the patient’s legal representative. In case No. 308/4339/20 dated 29.04.2026, the defense tried to declare inadmissible the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, arguing that the victim’s medical documentation was obtained without a ruling of the investigating judge.

The Supreme Court noted that the person to whom the medical information relates or their legal representative has the right to independently decide on the use of information from the medical record. If such information is provided voluntarily, it is not a violation of medical confidentiality.

Thus, medical documentation may be voluntarily provided directly by the victim or, with their consent, by the medical institution upon the investigator’s request, and if it is impossible to obtain medical documents this way, the investigator applies to the investigating judge for temporary access to things and documents.

2. Supreme Court: a lawyer cannot automatically obtain a client’s medical data. In case No. 442/4791/17, the court emphasized that a lawyer’s request alone does not grant the right to receive confidential medical information. The lawyer must confirm that the client authorized them to receive such information. Otherwise, the medical institution has the right to refuse.

To obtain a response, the lawyer must provide: the client’s consent to receive and disseminate (collect, use, etc.) personal information about the client’s health status, a lawyer’s request, confirmation of authority to receive such information regarding the client, and confirmation of their authority as a lawyer (provide a copy of the certificate and license).

In turn, the lawyer’s request is accompanied by copies certified by the lawyer of the certificate of the right to practice law, license, or power of attorney from an authority authorized by law to provide free legal aid.

3. Temporary access to medical documents does not always require a court ruling. In case No. 308/4339/20 dated 29.04.2026, the court separately noted that if the document owner voluntarily provides them to the investigation, this does not mean obtaining evidence illegally. Accordingly, not every access to medical documentation automatically requires a separate ruling of the investigating judge.

Medical confidentiality today is not only a professional duty of a medic but also one of the fundamental guarantees of a person’s right to privacy. The Supreme Court’s judicial practice shows that a person’s right to control information about their own health is one of the basic elements of protecting private life, and any interference with this right must be lawful, justified, and proportionate.

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