Instead of a million — 1,200 UAH: The Supreme Court recovered moral damages from the NBU for obstructing the enforcement of a court decision

The Civil Cassation Court concluded that returning the payment instruction without execution violated the plaintiff's right to enforcement of the court decision.

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Returning the payment instruction without execution by the state executor may be grounds for compensation for moral damages. This conclusion was reached by the Civil Cassation Court in case No. 757/39959/23-c, partially satisfying the claim against the National Bank of Ukraine and recovering 1,200 UAH in compensation in favor of the plaintiff.

Case circumstances

In July 2023, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the National Bank of Ukraine seeking compensation for moral damages. The claim was motivated by the fact that on July 13, 2023, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv issued an enforcement order in case No. 761/14537/15-c to recover 1,200 UAH of court costs for professional legal assistance from the Deposit Guarantee Fund in favor of the plaintiff. After the state executor opened enforcement proceedings for the forced execution of this decision, a payment instruction for forced debiting of funds was sent to the NBU, which services the Fund’s accounts.

On August 31, 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine returned the payment instruction without execution, citing Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Deposit Guarantee System."

The plaintiff considered these actions unfounded and stated that the NBU obstructed the enforcement of a court decision that had entered into legal force. In his opinion, Article 20 of the Law "On the Deposit Guarantee System" does not prohibit undisputed debiting of funds from the Fund’s accounts to enforce a court decision on the recovery of court costs.

Referring to the mental suffering caused by the non-enforcement of the court decision and the unlawful actions of the NBU, the plaintiff requested compensation of 1 million UAH for moral damages from the defendant.

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv denied the claim, stating that the plaintiff did not prove the unlawfulness of the NBU’s actions, the fact of moral damage, its amount, or the causal link between the defendant’s actions and the claimed damage. The court also noted that the plaintiff was not deprived of the right to appeal the actions of the state executor.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld this decision. It agreed with the conclusions of the first instance court and noted that the payment demand dated October 3, 2017, provided by the plaintiff, is not proper evidence, and as a claimant in the enforcement proceedings, the plaintiff had the right to protect his rights in the manner prescribed by the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings."

Supreme Court’s conclusion

The Supreme Court recalled that according to paragraph 9 of part two of Article 129 and Article 129-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a court decision is mandatory for execution, and the state is obliged to ensure its enforcement in the manner prescribed by law. The court also referred to the legal positions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, according to which enforcement of a court decision is an integral part of the right to judicial protection, and non-enforcement of such a decision violates the right to a fair trial.

The court noted that according to Articles 1, 5, 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings" No. 1404-VIII, forced enforcement of court decisions is carried out by state enforcement service bodies or private executors, while the National Bank of Ukraine is not an enforcement body. At the same time, the NBU, as a bank servicing the accounts of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, pursuant to paragraphs 15, 16 of part one of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine," has the authority to carry out undisputed debiting of funds based on a court decision.

Also, the Court took into account the conclusions of the United Chamber of the Civil Cassation Court, set out in the ruling dated March 2, 2026, in case No. 757/34767/23, according to which the state executor’s demand to debit funds from the Fund’s account to enforce a court decision is binding on the NBU, and returning the payment instruction without execution citing Article 20 of Law No. 4452-VI is unlawful.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court emphasized that claims for compensation of property or moral damages caused by the actions or inaction of the NBU during the enforcement of a court decision are not subject to consideration in the procedure of judicial control over enforcement of court decisions. This is because, according to Article 6 of Law No. 1404-VIII, the NBU is not an enforcement body, and the procedure provided for in Article 447 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine applies only to decisions, actions, or inactions of state or private executors.

Regarding claims for compensation for moral damages, the court noted that according to Articles 11, 23 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, the right to compensation arises in the presence of moral damage, unlawful behavior, causal link, and fault of the person who caused it. The amount of compensation is determined by the court taking into account the nature of the offense, the depth of moral suffering, as well as the requirements of reasonableness and fairness. The Supreme Court concluded that the lower courts incorrectly applied Article 20 of Law No. 4452-VI, mistakenly considering that it prohibits enforcement of a court decision to recover court costs from the Fund. Their conclusion about the necessity to appeal the NBU’s actions in the procedure of judicial control over enforcement of court decisions was also erroneous.

The Supreme Court clarified that the unlawful actions of the NBU caused moral damage to the plaintiff, but the claimed amount of 1 million UAH was not properly substantiated. Guided by the requirements of reasonableness and fairness, the Supreme Court determined the amount of compensation at 1,200 UAH, i.e., the amount of the unenforced court recovery.

As a result, the Court partially satisfied the cassation appeal, canceled the decisions of the courts of first and appellate instances, adopted a new decision, and recovered 1,200 UAH in compensation for moral damages from the National Bank of Ukraine in favor of the plaintiff, denying the rest of the claim.

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