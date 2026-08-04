How Salaries in the Judicial System Changed Over Six Months of 2026 – Analysis

The largest growth over half a year was recorded in the Supreme Court: the average salary of staff increased from 50 thousand UAH in January to 78.26 thousand UAH in June, and judges' salaries rose from 307.31 thousand UAH in January to 446.72 thousand UAH.

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The average accrued salary in the central bodies of the judicial authority gradually increased during the first half of 2026.

Comparing the figures for the first six months of 2026, the average judicial remuneration rose in most bodies. In particular, in the Supreme Court, it increased from 307.31 thousand UAH in January to 446.72 thousand UAH in June; in the High Qualification Commission of Judges — from 278.48 thousand UAH to 301.38 thousand UAH; and in the High Council of Justice — from 315.01 thousand UAH to 319.07 thousand UAH.

Overall, the average salary of staff in the apparatuses of central-level judicial authorities in June was 71.46 thousand UAH. For comparison, in January this figure was 49.49 thousand UAH.

Dynamics of the average salary of judicial authority apparatus staff over six months of 2026:

January — 49.49 thousand UAH ;

; February — 54.29 thousand UAH;

March — 56.26 thousand UAH;

April — 62.05 thousand UAH;

May — 61.65 thousand UAH;

June — 71.46 thousand UAH.

The largest growth over half a year was recorded in the Supreme Court: the average salary of staff increased from 50 thousand UAH in January to 78.26 thousand UAH in June.

In the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the figure changed from 56.15 thousand UAH in January to 75.63 thousand UAH in June.

In the High Council of Justice, the average salary rose from 51.01 thousand UAH to 68.87 thousand UAH, and in the High Anti-Corruption Court — from 53.26 thousand UAH to 68.58 thousand UAH.

Other bodies:

State Judicial Administration of Ukraine: from 47.93 thousand UAH in January to 67.51 thousand UAH in June;

in January to in June; Constitutional Court of Ukraine: from 44.11 thousand UAH to 58.64 thousand UAH ;

to ; National School of Judges of Ukraine: from 40.83 thousand UAH to 57.75 thousand UAH ;

to ; Judicial Protection Service: from 42.58 thousand UAH to 52.11 thousand UAH.

Regional Level

The average salary of employees of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine increased during the first half of 2026 from 31.37 thousand UAH to 37.28 thousand UAH.

Dynamics of the average accrued salary:

January 2026 — 31.37 thousand UAH ;

; February — 34.76 thousand UAH;

March — 36.22 thousand UAH;

April — 39.82 thousand UAH;

May — 39.36 thousand UAH;

June — 42.11 thousand UAH.

Thus, over six months of 2026, the average salary of State Judicial Administration employees at the regional level increased by 10.74 thousand UAH, or approximately 34% — from 31.37 thousand UAH in January to 42.11 thousand UAH in June.

District Level

Over six months of 2026, the average salary of district-level State Judicial Administration employees increased from 21.84 thousand UAH to 28.67 thousand UAH, i.e., by 6.83 thousand UAH, or approximately 31.3%.

The largest increase occurred in June — when the average figure rose immediately by 2.93 thousand UAH compared to May.

Dynamics of the average accrued salary:

January 2026 — 21.84 thousand UAH ;

; February — 23.24 thousand UAH (+1.40 thousand UAH);

March — 23.88 thousand UAH (+2.04 thousand UAH compared to January);

April — 24.12 thousand UAH (+2.28 thousand UAH);

May — 25.74 thousand UAH (+3.90 thousand UAH);

June — 28.67 thousand UAH (+6.83 thousand UAH).

Separately, the Ministry of Finance published figures regarding judicial remuneration

Dynamics of the average accrued judicial remuneration:

Supreme Court

January — 307.31 thousand UAH

June — 446.72 thousand UAH

Increase: +139.41 thousand UAH or +45.4%

High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine

January — 278.48 thousand UAH

June — 301.38 thousand UAH

Increase: +22.90 thousand UAH or +8.2%

High Council of Justice

January — 315.01 thousand UAH

June — 319.07 thousand UAH

Increase: +4.06 thousand UAH or +1.3%

High Anti-Corruption Court

January — 193.31 thousand UAH

June — 197.81 thousand UAH

Increase: +4.50 thousand UAH or +2.3%

State Judicial Administration of Ukraine

January — 117.92 thousand UAH

June — 144.43 thousand UAH

Increase: +26.51 thousand UAH or +22.5%

Constitutional Court of Ukraine

January — 345.34 thousand UAH

June — 375.28 thousand UAH

Increase: +29.94 thousand UAH or +8.7%

Overall, the average judicial remuneration in the mentioned bodies increased from 126.13 thousand UAH in January to 155.98 thousand UAH in June 2026. Thus, over six months, the increase amounted to 29.85 thousand UAH, or approximately 23.7%.

The largest increase in monetary terms was recorded in the Supreme Court — almost 140 thousand UAH, and the highest figure in June was also in the Supreme Court — 446.72 thousand UAH.

In total, 2457 employees were paid salaries in the central-level judicial authorities in June.

The average salary of staff in the apparatuses of central-level judicial authorities in June 2026 was 71.46 thousand UAH.

The highest average figure among judicial institutions for June was recorded in the High Court on Intellectual Property Issues — 102.1 thousand UAH for employees who received salaries. It should be noted that there is only one official listed there.

Specifically, the average salary figures for apparatus staff were:

Supreme Court — 78.26 thousand UAH ;

; High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine — 75.63 thousand UAH ;

; High Council of Justice — 68.87 thousand UAH ;

; High Anti-Corruption Court — 68.58 thousand UAH ;

; State Judicial Administration of Ukraine — 67.51 thousand UAH ;

; Constitutional Court of Ukraine — 58.64 thousand UAH ;

; National School of Judges of Ukraine — 57.75 thousand UAH ;

; Judicial Protection Service — 52.11 thousand UAH.

The average monthly salary includes all payments according to the legislation — official salary, variable part (bonuses), guaranteed and compensatory payments, as well as recalculations for previous periods.

Also, the Ministry of Finance explained why the new procedure for calculating judges' salaries will not come into effect in 2026. In particular, on June 25, Law No. 4905-IX "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the Judiciary and Status of Judges' and the Law of Ukraine 'On the High Council of Justice' Regarding the Improvement of Judges' Integrity Declarations and Judges' Family Relationships" came into force. Article 135 of the Law was supplemented with a provision: the basic size of a judge’s official salary can now only be determined based on the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons established by the State Budget Law for the respective year.

In response, the Ministry of Finance noted that applying the new version of Article 135 in 2026 requires additional state budget expenditures estimated at about 2.7 billion UAH.

Thus, the Ministry draws attention to the fact that changing the components of judicial remuneration will automatically cause the need for additional funds to recalculate the monthly lifetime monetary allowance for retired judges.

Given the above, the Ministry of Finance indicated that it will consider the possibility of ensuring the implementation of the provisions of part three of Article 135 of the Judiciary Law during the formation of the State Budget of Ukraine project indicators for 2027.

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