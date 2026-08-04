Advertising diploma theses will be punished: what new rules have come into force

From now on, advertising the writing of diploma and coursework, as well as services for selling or appropriating authorship, is officially prohibited by law.

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On July 31, 2026, amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising" came into force, by which the state effectively put an end to the public promotion of services for writing student and scientific works "turnkey." The innovations are related to the implementation of the Law of Ukraine "On Academic Integrity" and are aimed at combating academic fraud.

From now on, it is illegal not only to advertise the writing of diploma or coursework but also any advertising of services that contribute to violating the principles of academic integrity.

What exactly has been prohibited

Changes were made to Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising", which defines the list of prohibited advertisements. Thus, the legislator for the first time directly linked advertising legislation with the protection of academic integrity.

The new rules apply to any advertising messages, regardless of the method of dissemination – on websites, social networks, messengers, printed publications, outdoor advertising, or through advertising platforms. The prohibition covers advertising services for:

writing diploma, coursework, master’s theses

preparing dissertations

creating abstracts, essays, control works

performing laboratory, practical, and other educational tasks

writing scientific articles

producing any parts of academic works

selling already completed academic works

transferring authorship to another person

other services that directly or indirectly contribute to violating academic integrity.

Effectively, any advertising message offering an education seeker to obtain an academic result without independently completing the work falls under the ban.

The new requirements apply not only to traditional advertising. The placement of such announcements is prohibited on websites, social networks, through contextual advertising, messengers, online platforms, printed media, outdoor advertising, and other advertising channels.

In other words, advertising the writing of diplomas or selling ready-made scientific works is no longer allowed regardless of the method of advertising dissemination.

At the same time, the Law does not prohibit legal educational services. In particular, as before, tutoring services, consultations on preparing works, language or literary editing, assistance with formatting according to the educational institution’s requirements, educational courses, teaching materials, and training sessions may be advertised.

The key difference is that such assistance should not replace the independent work of the education seeker and lead to violations of academic integrity principles. This is precisely what the Law of Ukraine "On Academic Integrity" emphasizes, which establishes the obligation of the author to independently perform academic works and properly cite used sources.

What threatens advertising the writing of diploma theses

The introduction of the new ban means that companies, websites, and advertising platforms can no longer legally promote services for writing academic works.

No separate fine amount is established by law for violating the new ban. Compliance control is carried out by authorized state bodies, which may demand the cessation of illegal advertising dissemination and apply financial sanctions in cases provided by law.

General sanctions provided by Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising" will be applied to advertisers and distributors: a fine of five times the cost of the distributed advertisement; repeated violations within a year entail a fine double the amount provided for these violations, and if the cost cannot be determined – up to 300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

It is also important to consider that responsibility will be borne not only by those who perform academic works on order but also by those who advertise such services.

The authors of the amendments emphasized that the market for writing diploma, coursework, and dissertation works has effectively turned into a separate business that undermines trust in Ukrainian education and science. Therefore, the legislator decided to fight not only the phenomenon itself but also its promotion.

Effectively, from July 31, any announcements like "We will write a diploma in three days," "Coursework turnkey," "Dissertation on order," "Buy a diploma work" have become illegal. At the same time, advertising tutoring, educational courses, scientific consulting, or editorial assistance remains allowed if such services do not involve performing academic work instead of the education seeker.

Thus, Ukraine has for the first time legislatively prohibited not only the violation of academic integrity itself but also the advertising of the business that profits from such violations.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law "On Academic Integrity" (bill No. 10392).

The Ministry of Education and Science then noted that the document forms unified comprehensive legislative boundaries of academic integrity in the education and science system – from general secondary and higher education to scientific activities, research, expertise, awarding scientific degrees, and conferring academic titles.

The law defines the values, principles, and rules of academic integrity, establishes types of violations, procedures for their consideration, response mechanisms, and sanctions, and clearly delineates the responsibility of individuals and institutions.

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