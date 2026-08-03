Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

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On July 23, 2026, the European Court of Human Rights issued a judgment in the case of A.G. v. Switzerland (application no. 15345/20), examining the compatibility with Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms of the refusal to allow a pregnant person in custody to meet with her partner — the biological father of her unborn child — and his presence during the birth.

The decision is of significant importance for the application of Article 8 of the Convention regarding persons in custody.

Circumstances of the Case

The applicant, a Spanish citizen, was detained in Switzerland in December 2019 on suspicion of committing a crime related to illegal drug trafficking. At the time of arrest, she was in the late stages of pregnancy, with the birth expected at the end of March 2020.

While in custody, the applicant repeatedly requested that her cohabitant, whom she identified as the biological father of her unborn child, be allowed telephone conversations, visits, and the possibility to be present during the birth. Prosecutorial authorities refused, citing the risk of collusion between them and the need to ensure a proper investigation.

Appeal courts upheld these decisions. The Swiss Federal Court found the complete ban on any contact disproportionate and allowed one supervised telephone call subject to recording and monitoring but maintained the ban on visits and the partner’s presence during the birth.

On April 1, 2020, the applicant gave birth without her partner being present.

In Strasbourg, the applicant argued that such restrictions disproportionately interfered with her right to respect for private and family life. The Swiss government insisted that the interference was justified by the need to prevent collusion and ensure the effectiveness of the criminal investigation.

The ECHR’s Position

The Court first noted that the refusal to allow the applicant’s partner to visit her in detention constituted an interference with the right to respect for family life, as there were genuine family ties between them: they lived together before the applicant’s arrest and were expecting a child together.

The Court also emphasized that the refusal to admit the father of the unborn child to the birth concerned both the applicant’s right to respect for private and family life.

The ECHR stated that any lawful detention inherently restricts a person’s private and family life, but the prison administration must allow or, if necessary, facilitate maintaining contact between the detainee and close family members. At the same time, certain control measures over such contacts may be necessary and do not in themselves violate the Convention.

The Court stressed that during pre-trial detention, the interest in ensuring an effective investigation, including preventing collusion, can justify certain restrictions. However, Article 8 of the Convention may impose an obligation on the state to provide special measures allowing certain visits, for example under supervision by prison staff, if this does not jeopardize the investigation.

The ECHR noted that the principle of proportionality required national authorities to conduct a real balancing of all interests, taking into account the purposes of detention, the risk of collusion, the length of isolation, and the applicant’s personal situation.

The Court emphasized that national authorities effectively prioritized the risk of collusion over all other factors and failed to consider the suffering that a young pregnant woman in late pregnancy, deprived entirely of contact with her partner, might have endured. The ECHR specifically highlighted that international recommendations on the treatment of pregnant women in custody require states to pay special attention to such situations.

The Court also noted that although the government described the three-month ban on visits as brief, this period must be assessed in light of the specific circumstances of the case. Given the applicant’s late pregnancy, the approaching birth, and her particular vulnerability, three and a half months constituted a significant period.

Regarding the refusal to allow the partner to be present at the birth, the Court stressed that childbirth is a unique and extremely sensitive moment in a woman’s life. At the same time, national courts did not provide a separate justification as to why this ban was necessary. Due to the lack of proper reasoning, they failed to demonstrate that the restriction was based on a pressing social need.

The ECHR also noted that competent authorities did not explore the possibility of applying a less severe measure. Swiss law explicitly provided for the possibility of supervised visits, but this alternative was not even considered. Meanwhile, the Federal Court allowed a supervised telephone call between the applicant and her partner, which, according to the ECHR, indicated some inconsistency in the national authorities’ approach.

The Court stressed that it found no logic in allowing a supervised telephone call while categorically refusing a supervised visit in detention. Furthermore, national authorities did not prove that organizing such a visit would be complicated, dangerous, or excessively burdensome.

In summary, the ECHR noted that although the legislation and practice of the Federal Court required consideration of all relevant circumstances and ensuring a fair balance between private and public interests, this was not done in the applicant’s case. National authorities failed to take into account her special situation as a pregnant woman and did not examine the possibility of less restrictive measures that could have protected the interests of the criminal proceedings with less interference in the rights guaranteed by Article 8 of the Convention.

Violation of the Convention

The ECHR unanimously declared the application admissible and found a violation of Article 8 of the Convention. The Court concluded that the complete ban on visits between the applicant and the biological father of her unborn child and the lack of proper justification for refusing his presence at the birth were not necessary in a democratic society.

The Court also awarded the applicant €1,730 in non-pecuniary damages and €4,000 in legal costs. This decision reaffirms that even in criminal proceedings, the state is obliged to conduct an individual assessment of each situation, ensure a fair balance between the interests of the investigation and fundamental human rights, and, where possible, apply less restrictive measures.

Read also about another case analyzed by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in which the ECHR recognized the legality of forcibly hospitalizing a pregnant woman under escort despite her desire to give birth at home.

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