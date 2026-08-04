Heirs will not receive average earnings for delayed settlement if it was not awarded to the employee during their lifetime: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court confirmed that the right to recover average earnings for the delay in settlement upon dismissal does not transfer to heirs if such payment was not accrued or awarded to the employee during their lifetime.

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The issue of inheritance of certain labor payments after the death of an employee remains controversial in judicial practice, as it requires distinguishing payments that are part of the inheritance from rights inextricably linked to the person of the employee.

The Supreme Court, in the composition of the panel of judges of the First Judicial Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court, in the ruling dated July 22, 2026, in case No. 754/13965/23, confirmed that amounts of average earnings for the delay in settlement upon dismissal, compensation for unused vacation, and compensation for loss of part of the salary do not form part of the inheritance if they were not accrued or awarded to the decedent during their lifetime.

Case circumstances

Former employees of the State Enterprise "Ukrainian Television Film Studio 'Ukrtelefilm'", as well as heirs of two deceased employees, filed a lawsuit claiming compensation for unused vacations, compensation for loss of part of the salary due to violation of payment deadlines, average earnings for the entire period of delayed settlement upon dismissal, and moral damages.

The plaintiffs stated that after dismissal in 2018, the enterprise did not make a full settlement, and part of the wage arrears was paid only in February 2023. To confirm the right to compensation for unused vacations, they referred to a company certificate about the number of unused vacation days.

The courts of first and appellate instances partially satisfied the claim, recovering average earnings for the delay in settlement within six months in favor of three employees. The rest of the claims, including those of the heirs, compensation for unused vacations, compensation for loss of part of the salary, and moral damages, were denied.

The plaintiffs' representative filed a cassation appeal requesting to overturn the court decisions regarding the denial of claims. In particular, he insisted that the right to recover average earnings for the delay in settlement, compensation for unused vacation days, and compensation for loss of part of the salary are part of the inheritance regardless of whether the decedent had applied to the court during their lifetime, as these amounts are property rights not explicitly excluded from inheritance by Article 1219 of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

The applicant also referred to the incorrect application by the courts of Article 117 of the Labor Code of Ukraine in the version effective at the time of the court appeal, not at the time of the disputed legal relations, and that the courts unjustifiably rejected the certificate of unused vacations, which had already been evaluated in another case.

Supreme Court’s position

The Supreme Court first focused on the rules of inheritance of property rights.

The Supreme Court indicated that the inheritance includes property, including money, that belonged to the deceased or to which they had a right. At the same time, there are inheritance rights whose transfer may be limited by direct legal provisions.

The Court noted that it is necessary to distinguish between the right to recover average earnings and amounts already recovered but not received by the decedent. The right to receive average earnings that were not accrued or awarded to the decedent during their lifetime does not form part of the inheritance.

The Supreme Court stated that recovery from the employer of average earnings for the delay until full settlement is, by its legal nature, a special type of employer liability, but it is not the main or additional salary, nor is it an incentive or compensatory payment within the meaning of Article 2 of the Law of Ukraine "On Remuneration of Labor" and does not belong to social payments provided by law within the meaning of Article 1227 of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

The Court concluded that the lower courts correctly established the absence of legal grounds, including court decisions or other documents, on the basis of which employees were entitled at the time of death to compensation for unused vacation, compensation for loss of part of the salary due to violation of payment deadlines, and average earnings for the entire period of delayed settlement upon dismissal, and correctly took into account that these legal relations do not allow succession.

Regarding claims for compensation for unused vacations, the Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the lower courts about the lack of evidence supporting the claims.

The Court noted that the plaintiffs substantiated their claims with a certificate dated February 2, 2018, while the defendant questioned its authenticity, referring to the absence of primary personnel documents.

The Supreme Court reminded that in labor disputes, the burden of proving the absence of wage arrears lies with the employer. At the same time, in this case, the courts found that the case materials do not contain the original certificate, and its copy lacks stamps, the enterprise’s seal, or any information about its registration or approval by management. Under such circumstances, the cassation court has no grounds to reassess the evidence.

Regarding the claim for compensation for loss of part of the salary due to violation of payment deadlines, the Supreme Court also agreed with the refusals of the lower courts.

The Court noted that the plaintiffs, as claimants in enforcement proceedings, had the opportunity to obtain relevant evidence but did not provide such evidence when applying to the court, and the calculation was made based on general amounts, not limited to salary amounts. At the same time, the defendant did not provide evidence to refute these claims.

Under these circumstances, the court was unable to correctly determine the type and amount of untimely paid income, as well as the duration of the delay, and therefore the plaintiffs effectively failed to fulfill the obligation to substantiate their claims as provided by Article 81 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Regarding claims for average earnings for the delay in settlement upon dismissal, the Supreme Court also agreed with the application of the new version of Article 117 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

Law No. 2352-IX, which came into force on July 19, 2022, amended Article 117 of the Labor Code of Ukraine as follows: "In case of non-payment through the employer’s fault of amounts due to the dismissed employee within the terms specified in Article 116 of this Code, in the absence of a dispute about their amount, the enterprise, institution, organization must pay the employee their average earnings for the entire delay period up to the day of actual settlement, but not more than six months.

In case of a dispute about the amounts due to the dismissed employee, the employer must pay the compensation specified in this article if the dispute is resolved in favor of the employee. If the dispute is partially resolved in favor of the employee, the amount of compensation for the delay is determined by the body deciding on the merits of the dispute, but not more than the period established by the first part of this article."

The Court noted that the provisions of Article 117 of the Labor Code of Ukraine in the new edition apply to ongoing legal relations after the entry into force of Law No. 2352-IX, and the accrual of average earnings after July 19, 2022, is limited to six months.

Regarding claims for moral damages in favor of employees, the Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the lower courts about the absence of grounds for their satisfaction. The Court noted that the plaintiffs did not provide proper, sufficient, reliable, and admissible evidence confirming moral damage, nor did they prove a causal link between the defendant’s unlawful actions and the damage caused.

At the same time, the Supreme Court took into account that in case No. 755/5938/20, moral damage compensation for delayed settlement upon dismissal was already recovered in favor of the same plaintiffs, and the new lawsuit was filed after the debt to the plaintiffs was settled.

Thus, the Supreme Court left the cassation appeal without satisfaction, and the decisions of the courts of first and appellate instances unchanged. The Court confirmed that the right to recover average earnings for the delay in settlement upon dismissal, compensation for unused vacation, and compensation for loss of part of the salary does not transfer to heirs if such payments were not accrued or awarded to the employee during their lifetime.

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