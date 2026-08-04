ECHR rejected the claim of a Ukrainian who demanded compensation after the closure of an administrative case, as such a right was not provided by law

Drawing up an administrative protocol does not prove moral damage: when the right to compensation arises — explanations by the ECHR and the Grand Chamber.

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Illegal prosecution for administrative offenses may be grounds for compensation for material and moral damage. However, such a right arises not in every case after the closure of the case, but only if there are grounds defined by law. This was emphasized by the European Court of Human Rights in the case of GYRYA against Ukraine.

As known from the case materials, on June 19, 2006, the Svatove District Court of Luhansk region closed the proceedings against the applicant on charges of petty hooliganism due to lack of evidence of the offense. After that, on November 6, 2007, the man applied to the same court with a petition for compensation in connection with the termination of the proceedings. At the same time, the petition did not specify a defendant, and the document itself was not formalized as a lawsuit.

The basis for refusal was Article 296 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, which at that time provided compensation only in cases of illegal application of administrative penalties in the form of administrative arrest or community service.

The ECHR reminded that for the application of Article 6 of the Convention in its civil aspect, there must be a dispute over a right that is at least on disputed grounds recognized by national legislation. The Court emphasized that it cannot create substantive law if it is not provided by the legislation of the respective state. In this case, the Court found that national legislation did not recognize the applicant’s right to compensation after the closure of proceedings in an administrative offense case, except in cases where the person was illegally subjected to administrative penalties in the form of administrative arrest or community service. Since such penalties were not applied to the applicant, he could not claim that he had the right to compensation under Ukrainian law.

Under these circumstances, the ECHR concluded that Article 6 of the Convention in its civil aspect also does not apply to this case. Therefore, the ECHR declared the application inadmissible as incompatible with the provisions of the Convention.

In which cases can compensation be obtained for administrative liability

At the same time, the ECHR decision does not mean that it is impossible to obtain compensation in Ukraine for illegal prosecution for administrative offenses. Such a right exists but depends on the grounds for prosecution, the type of administrative penalty, and the procedure by which it was canceled.

Article 56 of the Constitution of Ukraine guarantees the right to compensation for material and moral damage caused by illegal decisions, actions, or inaction of state authorities and their officials. General grounds for state liability are also provided by Articles 1173, 1174, and 1176 of the Civil Code of Ukraine. However, the procedure for obtaining compensation depends on the specific circumstances of the case and is not the same for all cases.

Thus, the special Law of Ukraine "On the procedure for compensation for damage caused to a citizen by illegal actions of bodies conducting operational-investigative activities, pre-trial investigation bodies, the prosecutor’s office, and the court" provides for compensation, in particular, in cases of illegal imposition of administrative penalties in the form of administrative arrest, corrective labor, or fines. However, the mere fact of drawing up a protocol or closing a case is not sufficient for this. Usually, it is necessary that the decision to bring to administrative responsibility was recognized as illegal and canceled in the prescribed manner.

This circumstance was also noted by the ECHR; the administrative proceeding on petty hooliganism was closed before the administrative penalty was imposed.

Moreover, at the time of the case consideration, Ukrainian legislation did not provide the applicant with an independent right to demand compensation solely due to the fact of closing the administrative proceeding. Therefore, the ECHR declared the application inadmissible.

What national courts rely on in cases of compensation for moral damage

In the practice of the Cassation Civil Court within the Supreme Court, there was a long-standing approach according to which satisfaction of claims for compensation for moral damage was based on the fact that the mere drawing up of a protocol by a patrol police officer on an administrative offense, if the proceedings were later closed due to the absence of an offense, was sufficient grounds for compensation. This approach was formed taking into account the conclusions of the United Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court set out in the ruling of October 10, 2019, in case No. 569/1799/16.

In this ruling, the United Chamber concluded that the mere fact of drawing up a protocol is grounds for compensation for moral damage regardless of the reasons why the court closed the proceedings in the administrative offense case and whether the legality of the protocol and the actions of the official who drew it up were assessed during the proceedings.

At the same time, a different approach appeared in the subsequent practice of the Supreme Court. For example, in the ruling of October 21, 2020, in case No. 312/262/18, the Cassation Civil Court stated that the drawing up of a protocol on an administrative offense itself is not the prosecution of a person for administrative liability. According to Articles 283 and 284 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the issue of bringing a person to responsibility is decided exclusively by the court. Therefore, in the absence of proper evidence of the illegality of the defendants' actions and in the absence of an imposed administrative penalty, there are no grounds for compensation for moral damage.

The Cassation Civil Court applied a similar approach in other cases, indicating that claims for compensation for damage caused by the actions of patrol police officers should be considered under the general rules defined by Articles 1173 and 1174 of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

Thus, in cases of compensation for moral damage caused by illegal prosecution for administrative liability, the plaintiff must prove not only the unlawfulness of the actions of the authority but also the fact of moral damage, the causal link between such actions and the damage, as well as justify the claimed amount of compensation.

The mere fact of drawing up a protocol or closing proceedings in an administrative offense case is not an unconditional basis for satisfying a claim.

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