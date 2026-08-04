Ukrainians will be compensated up to 30% of the cost of autonomous heat and power supply systems: The Cabinet of Ministers updated the support program

On July 31, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 979 came into force, which expanded the state support program for the energy autonomy of private houses, allowing financing not only for backup power supply but also for autonomous heat supply.

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From July 31, 2026, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 979 dated July 29, 2026, came into force, which amended Government Resolutions No. 29 of January 24, 2020, and No. 673 of June 7, 2024. The document expands the state support program for the energy autonomy of households.

From now on, state assistance applies not only to the purchase of equipment for backup power supply but also to the installation of autonomous heat supply systems.

Also, the new version sets out the Procedure for providing financial state support to individuals for the implementation of autonomous and backup electric and heat supply systems in their own households. According to the new wording of paragraph 1 of the Procedure, state support will be provided to citizens by: reducing the cost of loans or repaying part of the principal loan debt.

Funds can be used to purchase and install autonomous and backup electric and heat supply equipment in their own household.

What equipment can now be purchased under the program

Resolution No. 979 expanded the list of equipment for which individuals can receive state financial support. Whereas previously the program mainly concerned backup power supply systems, it now also covers autonomous heat supply for private houses. According to the new wording of paragraph 1 of the Procedure, autonomous and backup electric and heat supply systems include: generating units producing electricity from alternative sources, diesel, gasoline, gas, and dual-fuel generators, backup and autonomous power supply equipment, backup and autonomous heat supply equipment.

For power supply, state support applies to the purchase and installation of: photovoltaic modules, wind power plants with a capacity from 1 to 10 kW, hybrid inverters, energy storage systems, generators. At the same time, equipment for autonomous heat supply is included in the program for the first time. Two separate technical packages are defined for this.

Package H provides for the installation of: a certified household solid fuel stove or stove-fireplace, chimney, related materials and works necessary for the safe operation of the equipment. Package H+ covers a more comprehensive solution, which, in addition to the stove or fireplace, includes: chimney, ventilation system and flue gas removal, fire protection elements, thermal insulation materials, installation works.

Thus, state support can now be used not only to provide a house with backup power but also to create an autonomous heat source in case of prolonged power or gas outages.

How much the state compensates and who can use the program

The updated program provides different amounts of state support depending on the chosen technical solution. In particular, compensation of part of the principal loan amount is:

10% – for Package H (basic autonomous heat supply);

20% – for Package H+ (comprehensive autonomous heat supply);

20% – for Package G (generator);

25% – for Package GB (hybrid power supply system);

30% – for Package SGB (hybrid system together with a generator).

At the same time, the state compensates part of the loan only once – to one individual under one loan agreement. The program applies to owners of private houses with an area not exceeding 300 square meters.

For backup power supply systems, there is also a separate requirement: the household must have one personal electricity consumer account. In addition, the resolution increased the maximum allowable loan amount. According to the new wording of paragraph 8 of the Procedure, it is: up to UAH 250,000 – for the purchase and installation of autonomous heat supply equipment under Package H; up to UAH 480,000 – for the purchase of backup and autonomous power supply equipment, as well as comprehensive heat supply under Package H+. The minimum loan amount remains UAH 10,000.

Obligations imposed on homeowners

After receiving the loan, the homeowner must submit to the authorized bank within 180 calendar days:

copies of documents confirming the purchase and/or installation of equipment specified by this Procedure (copies of invoices, acts of completed works, or similar documents);

a photo of the installed equipment with recorded geographic coordinates, sent via electronic communications;

for backup and autonomous heat supply equipment – additionally, an act of completed works or another document confirming the installation of such equipment, arrangement of chimney, ventilation and fire protection elements, as well as compliance of the performed works with safe operation requirements.

It will also be necessary to send a photo of the installed equipment with recorded geographic coordinates to the authorized bank once every 6 months during the loan agreement term.

Resolution No. 979 came into force on July 31, 2026, and significantly expanded the possibilities of state support for private homeowners who wish to ensure autonomous electric and heat supply for their households. This should contribute to increasing the energy resilience of the population ahead of the new heating season.

Recall that the Household Energy Support Program has been in effect since July 2024. According to the National Development Institution, as of July 24, 2026, 6 banking institutions have concluded 7,486 loan agreements with individuals for backup and autonomous power supply totaling about UAH 2.64 billion.

The estimated funding volume of the expanded program in 2026 will be about UAH 801.5 million within the resources of the National Development Institution. Support is provided without additional expenditures from the state budget.

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