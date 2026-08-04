The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health approved a new Hospitalization Standard that establishes unified rules for inpatient care.

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The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, by order No. 1044, approved a new Standard for hospitalization, transfer, and discharge of patients from inpatient facilities. The document will be mandatory for all healthcare institutions regardless of ownership form and for private practicing doctors providing specialized medical care.

In fact, the Ministry of Health introduces unified rules that define who must be hospitalized, who can be treated on an outpatient basis, and when a patient should be discharged from the inpatient facility.

Hospitalization – only based on clear medical criteria

One of the key innovations is moving away from the practice where decisions about hospitalization were often made based on general phrases such as "requires inpatient treatment" or "due to health condition."

The new Standard establishes that the basis for inpatient stay is not the diagnosis itself, but the presence of objective clinical indications that cannot be safely managed in outpatient settings. Among them are:

the need for round-the-clock medical supervision

the need for oxygen support, non-invasive or invasive lung ventilation

intensive therapy

the need for intravenous treatment

high risk of sudden deterioration

the need for urgent surgical or interventional procedures.

Meeting the criteria is necessary but not sufficient: it justifies the appropriateness of inpatient treatment but is not an automatic prescription for hospitalization. The final decision is made by the doctor considering the clinical picture.

Emergency hospitalization is carried out according to the Law of Ukraine "On Emergency Medical Care" by the emergency medical service or by referral from doctors of healthcare facilities at all levels of medical care when urgent use of modern diagnostic and treatment methods is required. Emergency hospitalization does not require prior approval of date and time and is carried out 24/7 regardless of the patient’s place of residence (registration, stay).

The document contains a detailed list of mandatory hospitalizations

The order effectively creates a unified list of conditions for which a doctor is obliged to hospitalize a patient. These include: acute coronary syndrome, severe cardiac arrhythmias, acute heart failure, pulmonary artery thromboembolism, severe exacerbations of bronchial asthma and COPD, complicated hypertensive crisis; sepsis and septic shock, severe infections, acute pancreatitis, massive gastrointestinal bleeding, obstructive pyelonephritis, severe injuries, strokes, epileptic status, myasthenic crisis, Guillain–Barré syndrome; severe exacerbations of multiple sclerosis, severe allergic reactions (including Stevens–Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis).

At the same time, for most pathologies, the order contains specific clinical criteria: laboratory indicators, CT or ultrasound results, assessment by international risk scales, saturation levels, blood pressure, consciousness level, etc.

A hospital observation mode is introduced

Another innovation is the possibility to keep a patient under medical observation without full hospitalization. This mode will be applied when it is necessary to conduct additional examinations, assess treatment effectiveness, determine the final diagnosis, or decide on hospitalization or discharge. The maximum duration of such observation is up to 24 hours.

A doctor may deviate from the criteria, but only in writing. If a specific clinical situation does not meet formal criteria but the doctor considers hospitalization necessary, they may make such a decision. However, each such case must now be thoroughly justified in medical documentation and agreed upon with the head of the department.

Discharge will occur immediately after stabilization of the condition

The new Standard also defines discharge criteria. A patient must leave the inpatient facility immediately after: vital functions are stabilized, there is no need for round-the-clock medical supervision, and further treatment can be safely continued on an outpatient basis.

At the same time, weekends, lack of transport, waiting for consultations or scheduled examinations are no longer grounds for extending hospital stay.

It is worth noting that non-compliance with the new Standard’s requirements may be considered when assessing the quality of medical care in case of disputes. Unjustified refusal to hospitalize a patient who had clear clinical indications may potentially be regarded as failure to provide care under Article 139 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, unjustified or premature discharge without proper documentation may be grounds for assessing the adequacy of professional duties in case of severe consequences, falling under Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Thus, order No. 1044 effectively changes the approach to inpatient care: the main criterion becomes not the diagnosis but the real clinical need for round-the-clock treatment and observation, confirmed by objective medical indicators.

The order does not limit the patient’s right to hospitalization but establishes unified, transparent rules for when it is truly necessary.

Recall that the Government also updated the list of medical and pharmaceutical specialties for which healthcare institutions and private entrepreneurs can obtain or expand licenses for medical practice.

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